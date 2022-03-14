Lady Gaga Wows in Gucci at 2022 Critics' Choice Awards with Boyfriend

Lady Gaga is nominated for best actress for her performance in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga was a cut above the rest at the 27th annual Critics' Choice Awards!

The 35-year-old singer and actress strolled the red carpet Sunday and in true Gaga form, her look was nothing short of attention-grabbing. Gaga is nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's murder drama House of Gucci.

Posing in a black-and-gold Gucci ensemble, which was styled by Tom Erebout and Sandra Amador, Gaga's look featured a revealing sleek, black adhesive bra. She also wore an edgy sheer top and a deep-cut gold dress, made complete with body-shaping jewels and a black sequin trim.

Her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, accompanied her on the red carpet.

Gaga's Critics' Choice Awards appearance comes just hours after she served old Hollywood glam at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where she was nominated for best leading actress.

Lady Gaga attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

For the event, Gaga wore a custom dark emerald green Ralph Lauren Collection gown. According to the brand, the show-stopping design took more than 150 hours to craft by hand and required 50 meters of velvet and silk taffeta to make.

The Grammy-winning singer added a hint of pop star when she paired the elegant gown with edgy, mega-high platform heels. She also donned a lot of sparkle via Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including diamond-and-emerald archival necklace, plus a coordinating pair of earrings, a bracelet and ring from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.

Gaga is undoubtedly having a glam fashion streak this awards season. Last month, she dazzled on the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown featuring a glittering embroidered bustier.

She brought even more shimmer with a Tiffany & Co. diamond wreath necklace set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, diamond drop earrings and a platinum diamond ring boasting over 8 carats.

During the House of Gucci press tour last year, Gaga served up a buffet of high fashion moments from Gucci to McQueen to Valentino, Celine and Versace.

While promoting House of Gucci, Gaga revealed that her ultimate style inspiration has always been her mom.

"My mother was my first fashion icon," she told KUTV 2 News. "Just watching her get ready for work. I loved watching her. She only had like four blazers to go to work in, but man did she know how to wear this blazers. She would do her makeup with drugstore makeup. She really knew how to put herself together. She's my beautiful Italian mother. That's where I first started. My mother is a powerful woman. "Strength and fashion kind of go hand in hand for me."

She also credits her teenage years in New York City as having a huge influence on her express individualism when it comes to her wardrobe.

"Being part of a subculture in New York on the lower east side when I was 17 years old and living down there. You learn how to express yourself with or without money," she said. "It's more about artistry than anything else. I wore a uniform for most of my life, so as soon as I left [school] I really let loose."

