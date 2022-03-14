Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Stun in Coordinating Looks at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Kristen Stewart dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.
Stewart, 31, wore a shimmering champagne Dolce & Gabbana gown for the event, which she styled with her hair worn slicked to one side in glamorous waves.
The Spencer actress, who got engaged to fiancée Dylan Meyer in November, brought her bride-to-be as her date to the awards ceremony.
Meyer and Stewart coordinated on the red carpet, with Meyer wearing a white satin suit that complemented Stewart's dress. Meyer's look featured a jacket, which she wore open to reveal a matching bra top with cut-outs on the bottom, plus a pair of cropped white satin pants.
Meyer finished off the outfit with a pair of white Chanel loafers with chain detailing and Chanel logo charms.
The couple appeared for photos together on the red carpet, where they wrapped their arms around one another and posed cheek-to-cheek for the camera.
Stewart, who is nominated for best actress in a drama at the Critics' Choice Awards for her role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer, previously brought Meyer along as her date to The Hollywood Reporter's Oscar Nominees Night at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, last week.
The couple were photographed in a sweet moment where Meyer glanced lovingly at Stewart while seated across from her at a table.
While speaking to Vanity Fair for the magazine's 28th annual Hollywood issue last month, Stewart shared that she and Meyer are working on a TV show together.
"We discovered a superbrain," she said, telling Vanity Fair of her fiancée, "She's a really genuinely brilliant f---ing screenwriter."
Still, she said they are being careful to balance their personal and professional lives: "You don't want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have."
"I love being engaged," she told Vanity Fair. "It's different ... I just feel so happy and lucky."
The 27th annual Critics' Choice Awards are airing on The CW and TBS.