Justin Hartley and His Wife Sofia Pernas Have 'Twin Moment' at Critics Choice Awards

The This Is Us star and his wife picked matching navy suits for the red carpet

Justin Hartley and his wife Sofia Pernas were picture perfect in matching navy suits at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The couple opened up about their coordinated looks in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We tag teamed this thing, right?" Hartley said.

"Twin moment," Pernas responded.

The pair posed on the red carpet in matching Isaia designs. The This Is Us star, 45, completed his look with a black bow tie while his wife, 32, wore a white button-shirt with a bedazzled collar and ombré red and black heels.

The couple's jackets — which their stylist Andrea Pezzillo showed in a behind-the-scenes Instagram post — was adorned with the menswear's brand signature red coral logo.

"Honestly, I went in meet my good friends at Isaia and get this," Hartley, who was nominated for best supporting actor at the awards ceremony, told Entertainment Tonight.

Pernas added, "It was kind of amazing. It was kind of like a meeting of the minds. All of the style. All of the men in the room."

The couple — who were married in May — admitted they are still in newlywed bliss.

"Obviously, we're still in the honeymoon phase," Pernas said. "We're wearing matching outfits."

In December, Hartley gushed about his wife to Entertainment Tonight,

"She's wonderful. She's the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful woman I've ever met," he admitted.

The dad of one added, "She's incredible, and I'm madly in love. We're terrifically happy."

Last year, he also opened up to Haute Living about his marriage.