The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

This year the glamour is going global with red carpets in both L.A. and London! From bold colors to tailored tuxedos and skin-baring silhouettes, catch all the must-see fashion from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards 

By Brittany Talarico March 13, 2022 08:50 PM

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

glitters in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown teamed with side-swept waves. 

Halle Berry

Credit: Getty

pairs her Dolce & Gabbana suit with a sheer white corset and statement earrings, plus a platinum dyed hairstyle reminiscent of her beloved X-Men character. 

Selena Gomez

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

ravishes in a red Louis Vuitton halter gown featuring a long scarf as a train, teamed with custom Boucheron and sleek side-parted hairstyle. 

Lady Gaga

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

dares to bare in a head-turning Gucci gown featuring a daring cutout bodice with black velvet cups, lace sleeves, a statement train and crystal embroidery, plus statement earrings. 

Elle Fanning

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

wears a strapless, gold sequin design that she says is "inspired by" the coronation outfit she wore on her hit show The Great, plus Jimmy Choo shoes and a red lip for a pop of color. 

Juliette Lewis

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

matches the carpet in a strapless Alberta Ferretti scarlet gown with a bow detail on the bodice, plus Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry. 

HoYeon Jung

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

has a high-fashion moment in this gold Louis Vuitton design featuring an exaggerated bustle detail and embroidered with crystals, plus black sandals and pieces from the Louis Vuitton high jewelry collection. 

Mandy Moore

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

goes for goddess vibes in a plunging Elie Saab gown featuring allover beading and a cape. 

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

puts on her second show-stopping yellow gown in 24 hours – a gorgeous Carolina Herrera design. 

Kaitlyn Dever

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

stuns in a plunging red silk Miu Miu gown, Cartier jewelry and a chic updo. 

Jean Smart

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

wears an ivory silk sweater teamed with a sequin fishtail skirt (both Valentino outure!), plus a green satin Rodo clutch and a Girard-Perregaux watch. 

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

are frontrunners for Best Dressed Couple at the Critics' Choice Awards in a classic black tuxedo and silk turquoise gown, both Gucci. 

Issa Rae

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

brings florals to the carpet via her printed Carolina Herrera halter gown featuring a ruffle skirt. 

Zoey Deutch

Credit: Shutterstock

goes for the color-of-the-moment (hot pink!) in her Alexander McQueen gown featuring a corseted bodice and ruffle skirt. 

Will Smith

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

is well-suited in a custom chocolate brown three-piece Dolce & Gabbana design featuring a double-breasted vest and satin peak lapels, plus a coordinating brown satin printed tie.

Serena Williams

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

aces her red carpet style in this show-stopping pearl gray sequin Atelier Versace gown with a statement train, plus diamond jewelry for added sparkle. 

Marlee Matlin

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

goes for vibrant color in a regal purple Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder gown. 

MJ Rodriguez

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

brings the party pants to the Critics Choice Awards via her Valentino Couture look teamed with a cobalt asymmetrical top, choker necklace and hoop earrings. 

Jared Leto

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

remains loyal to the Gucci gang wearing a cream silk double-breasted suit teamed with a pale blue shirt, beige twill vest, burgundy velvet oversize bowtie and silver metallic leather boots. 

Carey Mulligan

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

wears a strapless embellished Dior Couture gown and diamond jewelry. 

Andrew Garfield

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

wears a velvet Saint Laurent tuxedo over an edgy dress shirt with metallic thread detail, plus an Omega watch.  

Hannah Waddingham

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

wears a Carolina Herrera design featuring a plunging black bodice and belted lime-colored skirt. 

Caitriona Balfe

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

is sleek and chic in a strapless Dior Haute Couture gown teamed with dazzling diamond jewelry. 

Elizabeth Olsen

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

wears a custom plunging Armani Privé jumpsuit and a drop ruby drop Cartier necklace on a diamond chain. 

Hannah Einbinder

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

wears a Giorgio Armani black one-button tuxedo teamed with a bold red lip. 

Chrissy Metz

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

wears a red silk taffeta off-shoulder Greta Constantine gown featuring a frilled trim slit and sweetheart neckline. 

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

in a white one-shoulder gown, Boucheron jewelry and gorgeous red lip. 

Demi Singleton

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

in a black ankle-length Miu Miu dress with a belted hot-pink bow detail. 

Kristen Wiig

Credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

dares to bare her bloomers in a sheer lace Rodarte gown. 

Kathryn Newton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

takes the plunge in this V-cut bright red gown teamed with a matching lip and slicked back hair. 

By Brittany Talarico