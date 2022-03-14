The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards
This year the glamour is going global with red carpets in both L.A. and London! From bold colors to tailored tuxedos and skin-baring silhouettes, catch all the must-see fashion from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Kristen Stewart
glitters in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown teamed with side-swept waves.
Halle Berry
pairs her Dolce & Gabbana suit with a sheer white corset and statement earrings, plus a platinum dyed hairstyle reminiscent of her beloved X-Men character.
Selena Gomez
ravishes in a red Louis Vuitton halter gown featuring a long scarf as a train, teamed with custom Boucheron and sleek side-parted hairstyle.
Lady Gaga
dares to bare in a head-turning Gucci gown featuring a daring cutout bodice with black velvet cups, lace sleeves, a statement train and crystal embroidery, plus statement earrings.
Elle Fanning
wears a strapless, gold sequin design that she says is "inspired by" the coronation outfit she wore on her hit show The Great, plus Jimmy Choo shoes and a red lip for a pop of color.
Juliette Lewis
matches the carpet in a strapless Alberta Ferretti scarlet gown with a bow detail on the bodice, plus Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.
HoYeon Jung
has a high-fashion moment in this gold Louis Vuitton design featuring an exaggerated bustle detail and embroidered with crystals, plus black sandals and pieces from the Louis Vuitton high jewelry collection.
Mandy Moore
goes for goddess vibes in a plunging Elie Saab gown featuring allover beading and a cape.
Ariana DeBose
puts on her second show-stopping yellow gown in 24 hours – a gorgeous Carolina Herrera design.
Kaitlyn Dever
stuns in a plunging red silk Miu Miu gown, Cartier jewelry and a chic updo.
Jean Smart
wears an ivory silk sweater teamed with a sequin fishtail skirt (both Valentino outure!), plus a green satin Rodo clutch and a Girard-Perregaux watch.
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
are frontrunners for Best Dressed Couple at the Critics' Choice Awards in a classic black tuxedo and silk turquoise gown, both Gucci.
Issa Rae
brings florals to the carpet via her printed Carolina Herrera halter gown featuring a ruffle skirt.
Zoey Deutch
goes for the color-of-the-moment (hot pink!) in her Alexander McQueen gown featuring a corseted bodice and ruffle skirt.
Will Smith
is well-suited in a custom chocolate brown three-piece Dolce & Gabbana design featuring a double-breasted vest and satin peak lapels, plus a coordinating brown satin printed tie.
Serena Williams
aces her red carpet style in this show-stopping pearl gray sequin Atelier Versace gown with a statement train, plus diamond jewelry for added sparkle.
Marlee Matlin
goes for vibrant color in a regal purple Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder gown.
MJ Rodriguez
brings the party pants to the Critics Choice Awards via her Valentino Couture look teamed with a cobalt asymmetrical top, choker necklace and hoop earrings.
Jared Leto
remains loyal to the Gucci gang wearing a cream silk double-breasted suit teamed with a pale blue shirt, beige twill vest, burgundy velvet oversize bowtie and silver metallic leather boots.
Carey Mulligan
wears a strapless embellished Dior Couture gown and diamond jewelry.
Andrew Garfield
wears a velvet Saint Laurent tuxedo over an edgy dress shirt with metallic thread detail, plus an Omega watch.
Hannah Waddingham
wears a Carolina Herrera design featuring a plunging black bodice and belted lime-colored skirt.
Caitriona Balfe
is sleek and chic in a strapless Dior Haute Couture gown teamed with dazzling diamond jewelry.
Elizabeth Olsen
wears a custom plunging Armani Privé jumpsuit and a drop ruby drop Cartier necklace on a diamond chain.
Hannah Einbinder
wears a Giorgio Armani black one-button tuxedo teamed with a bold red lip.
Chrissy Metz
wears a red silk taffeta off-shoulder Greta Constantine gown featuring a frilled trim slit and sweetheart neckline.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
in a white one-shoulder gown, Boucheron jewelry and gorgeous red lip.
Demi Singleton
in a black ankle-length Miu Miu dress with a belted hot-pink bow detail.
Kristen Wiig
dares to bare her bloomers in a sheer lace Rodarte gown.
Kathryn Newton
takes the plunge in this V-cut bright red gown teamed with a matching lip and slicked back hair.