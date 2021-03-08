Olivia Wilde congratulated her ex on his win and hopes his casual wear sparks a new red carpet trend

Jason Sudeikis Continues His Comfy Award Show Dressing in a Hoodie at the Critics Choice Awards

Just because it's award season doesn't mean Jason Sudeikis is saying goodbye to pandemic fashion trends.

One week after the actor, 45, went viral for wearing a rainbow tie-dye Forward_Space hoodie to the Golden Globes, Sudeikis donned another overtly casual outfit to virtually accept the Critics Choice Award for best actor in a comedy and best comedy series and series alongside fellow Ted Lasso writer Brendan Hunt.

The star appeared on screen in a blue hoodie embossed with what looked to be a yellow high school logo and a news boy cap. Sudeikis, who thanked ex-wife Olivia Wilde in his best comedy series acceptance speech, also sported the same mustache he had at the Golden Globes.

Accepting the award for best comedy series, Sudeikis gave a shout-out to Wilde and their kids (Daisy, 4, and Otis, 7 next month).

"I want to thank [my kids'] mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, 'You and Brendan and Joe like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show,' " he said.

Added the Saturday Night Live alum of his ex, "She was right."

After Sudeikis thanked Wilde, the actress and Booksmart director tweeted her excitement for the series' sweep.

"Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!" Wilde wrote, tagging Sudeikis and Waddingham as well as the show's co-developers Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. "So happy for you guys."

She also hoped that his casual wear sparks a wider trend, "I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year," adding a raised-hands emoji.

The Apple TV+ series took home Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night for all three categories it was nominated in: best supporting actress in a comedy series (Hannah Waddingham), best actor in a comedy series (Sudeikis) and best comedy series.

An insider told PEOPLE on Sunday after Sudeikis' Critics' Choice wins that although he and Wilde have moved on in other relationships, they are committed to co-parenting their son and daughter amicably and there is no animosity between them.

The two have "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," another source previously told PEOPLE, adding, "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Last week during the Golden Globes, Sudeikis' attire became the butt of one of host Tina Fey's jokes — especially after it started garnering lots of attention on social media.

Fey, who co-hosted the Golden Globes show alongside Amy Poehler, couldn't help but call out Sudeikis' fashion moment shortly after he accepted his award.