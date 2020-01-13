The Most Standout Style at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez
wears a Georges Hobeika gown featuring crystal embellishments and sheer paneling on the bodice, Casadei heels, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Harry Winston jewels.
Zendaya
in a chrome fuchsia breastplate top, a matching maxi skirt (both Tom Ford) and jewels by Mateo New York and Djula
Anne Hathaway
wears a sequin-embellished, plunging gold Versace dress with puffy sleeves, paired with a gold clutch, Alexandre Birman strappy stilettos and Messika Paris jewels.
Mandy Moore
wears a black Elie Saab jumpsuit with a sweatheart neckline, teamed with a cape, two chain-link belts and classic black pumps.
Lupita Nyong'o
in a custom Michael Kors dress, featuring a leather top and pleated skirt.
Nicole Kidman
wears a custom Armani Privé black silk velvet bustier gown featuring a full skirt featuring crystal mesh overlay.
Cynthia Erivo
in a Fendi couture marble printed gown with beaded embroidery and a flowing train, paired with David Webb jewels.
Charlize Theron
in a sequin-embellished, plunging Celine gown, featuring a thigh-high slit, paired with a black blazer, strappy black stilettos and Messika Paris jewels.
Billy Porter
wears a custom Hogan McLaughlin seafoam green jumpsuit gown, featuring a structured bodice and full pant legs, accessorized with silver arm cuffs and temporary butterfly tattoos.
Renée Zellweger
wears a strapless satin Dior Haute Couture gown and Jimmy Choo pumps.
Sarah Snook
in a custom, plunging Galvan London emerald sequin gown, accessorized with a matching ring and diamond drop earrings.
Susan Kelechi Watson
wears a Galia Lahav cream-colored gown featuring a keyhole mesh neckline and a sheer train, paired with a pearlescent clutch and jewels by Marli New York
Laura Dern
in a high-neck orange dress by Emilia Wickstead and diamond drop earrings.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
in a one-shoulder Dior couture tulle gown.
Ava DuVernay
wears a petal-print longsleeve Michael Cinco gown with a full skirt, teamed with pointed-toe pumps.
Beanie Feldstein
in a red and pink colorblock Lela Rose satin midi dress and red velvet heels.
Chrissy Metz
in a custom 11 Honoré gown with beaded detailing.
Mj Rodriguez
wears a sheer embellished halter-neck Moschino gown teamed with silver peep-toe pumps.
Daniel Levy
in a classic black velvet tuxedo from The Row, paired with yellow tint Oliver Peoples glasses.
Kaitlyn Dever
in a Dior Haute Couture pale pink stapless princess gown with longsleeve mesh overlay and a velvet belt.
Lucy Hale
wears a mint Mui Mui plunging halterneck dress featuring a black bow and pearl belt detailing, teamed with jewels by Anabela Chan, Djula and Harry Kotlar.
Kate Beckinsale
in a sequin-embellished Julien Macdonald one-shoulder dress, featuring a sheer skirt and a silk train, paired with silver peep-toe heels and jewels by Kallati, Yvan Tufenkjian and Djula.
Ashleigh Murray
in a custom DKNY one-shoulder dress, featuring a satin skirt with a thigh-high slit and a structured, belted bodice.