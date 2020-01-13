The Most Standout Style at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

From Billy Porter's temporary butterfly tattoos to Zendaya's hot-pink breastplate, these were the most talked about looks on Sunday night's red carpet
By Hanna Flanagan
January 13, 2020 12:40 PM

Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a Georges Hobeika gown featuring crystal embellishments and sheer paneling on the bodice, Casadei heels, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Harry Winston jewels.

Zendaya

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

in a chrome fuchsia breastplate top, a matching maxi skirt (both Tom Ford) and jewels by Mateo New York and Djula

Anne Hathaway

Kevin Mazur/Getty

wears a sequin-embellished, plunging gold Versace dress with puffy sleeves, paired with a gold clutch, Alexandre Birman strappy stilettos and Messika Paris jewels. 

Mandy Moore

Broadimage/Shutterstock

wears a black Elie Saab jumpsuit with a sweatheart neckline, teamed with a cape, two chain-link belts and classic black pumps. 

Lupita Nyong'o

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty

in a custom Michael Kors dress, featuring a leather top and pleated skirt. 

Nicole Kidman 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

wears a custom Armani Privé black silk velvet bustier gown featuring a full skirt featuring crystal mesh overlay. 

Cynthia Erivo

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a Fendi couture marble printed gown with beaded embroidery and a flowing train, paired with David Webb jewels. 

Charlize Theron

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

in a sequin-embellished, plunging Celine gown, featuring a thigh-high slit, paired with a black blazer, strappy black stilettos and Messika Paris jewels. 

Billy Porter 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a custom Hogan McLaughlin seafoam green jumpsuit gown, featuring a structured bodice and full pant legs, accessorized with silver arm cuffs and temporary butterfly tattoos

 

Renée Zellweger

Frazer Harrison/Getty

wears a strapless satin Dior Haute Couture gown and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Sarah Snook

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a custom, plunging Galvan London emerald sequin gown, accessorized with a matching ring and diamond drop earrings. 

Susan Kelechi Watson

Frazer Harrison/Getty

wears a Galia Lahav cream-colored gown featuring a keyhole mesh neckline and a sheer train, paired with a pearlescent clutch and jewels by Marli New York

Laura Dern

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a high-neck orange dress by Emilia Wickstead and diamond drop earrings. 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

in a one-shoulder Dior couture tulle gown.

Ava DuVernay

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

wears a petal-print longsleeve Michael Cinco gown with a full skirt, teamed with pointed-toe pumps. 

Beanie Feldstein

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

in a red and pink colorblock Lela Rose satin midi dress and red velvet heels. 

Chrissy Metz

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a custom 11 Honoré gown with beaded detailing. 

Mj Rodriguez

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a sheer embellished halter-neck Moschino gown teamed with silver peep-toe pumps. 

Daniel Levy

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a classic black velvet tuxedo from The Row, paired with yellow tint Oliver Peoples glasses. 

Kaitlyn Dever

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty

in a Dior Haute Couture pale pink stapless princess gown with longsleeve mesh overlay and a velvet belt.  

Lucy Hale 

George Pimentel/WireImage

wears a mint Mui Mui plunging halterneck dress featuring a black bow and pearl belt detailing, teamed with jewels by Anabela Chan, Djula and Harry Kotlar.

Kate Beckinsale

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

in a sequin-embellished Julien Macdonald one-shoulder dress, featuring a sheer skirt and a silk train, paired with silver peep-toe heels and jewels by Kallati, Yvan Tufenkjian and Djula. 

Ashleigh Murray

Taylor Hill/Getty

in a custom DKNY one-shoulder dress, featuring a satin skirt with a thigh-high slit and a structured, belted bodice. 

