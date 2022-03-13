Halle Berry Rocks X-Men Inspired Hair on 2022 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet
Halle Berry rocked a hairstyle right out of X-Men for her appearance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.
The actress, 55, walked the red carpet Sunday with a partially shaved and bleached style similar to what wore when she played Storm in 2000's X-Men and multiple subsequent films in the action franchise.
Berry buzzed the side of her head, where she left her hair dark brown, but bleached the other strands, which she styled swept across her forehead in an asymmetrical chop.
RELATED: Halle Berry Wishes Boyfriend Van Hunt Happy Birthday in T-Shirt with His Name on It: 'Love You'
Berry paired her bold hairstyle with statement earrings and a sleek black velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit. Berry wore a white corset under her suit jacket with a mesh bodice.
Her cut and color gave a modern twist to Storm's signature hair, which was black and platinum in later films in the franchise, and similarly cropped in the latest X-Men installment.
Berry played Storm four times: first in 2000, and later in 2003's X2: X-Men United, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.
Berry is receiving the sixth annual SeeHer Award during this year's Critics Choice Awards. The honor recognized a woman "who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries," according to the Critics Choice Awards website.
Previous honorees include Viola Davis (2017), Gal Gadot (2018), Claire Foy (2019), Kristen Bell (2020) and Zendaya (2021).
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
While appearing on the red carpet, Berry chatted about directing her first film this year with Netflix's Bruised.
"Women, our stories have been told largely through the eyes of men," she said. "To now be standing up and directing, producing and writing and starring in, all at the same time, we're changing our narrative for ourselves and it's a really exciting time."
Berry added that knowing people saw her movie once it was picked up by Netflix was "the best part" of making it. "You create art hoping people will see it," she added.
The 27th annual Critics' Choice Awards are airing on The CW and TBS.