The star accessorized by the old bridal adage (you know the one). “I knew I wanted a few borrowed things and a few new things,” she says. “I borrowed my sister’s earrings that she wore at her wedding: Swarovski tear drop earrings that matched the crystals on my dress perfectly! It was such a blessing. My father and mother gave me my great-grandmother’s handkerchief. They had it embroidered with the date of my wedding – I was so touched. In fact, my mother requested that I pass this hanky down and start a new tradition. My shoes were new. Of course! I picked them because not only did they match the dress perfectly but they were the perfect style for the dancer I am.”