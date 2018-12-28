10 Things You Need to Make This Your Coziest Winter Ever (Even If You Hate Winter)

The coldest time of the year is officially here, which means it’s time to snuggle up indoors and try not to freeze while we wait for spring. And rather than letting those winter blues and temps get you down, we say, throw on your favorite television show, open up a bottle of wine, and snuggle up with these cozy essentials.

From comfy blankets and warm candles to snug sweaters and sherpa jackets, these Amazon finds are the cuddliest items for your home and winter wardrobe. They may even help you make friends with the coldest season of the year (hey, it’s possible!). And with free and fast shipping for Prime members, you can even have them at your door in just two days. Howling winds and freezing temperatures don’t stand a chance!

Sweater Dress

While you can’t stay inside your house all winter long, you can head to the office, dinner, or any event and still feel cozy with this chic and super soft black sweater dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amazon

Buy It! Cable Stitch Women’s Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater Dress, $59.63; amazon.com

Faux Fur Throw Blanket

There’s a reason more than 3,789 Amazon shoppers gave this warm and fuzzy blanket five stars.

Amazon

Buy It! Super Soft Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $29.98; amazon.com

Fleece Pullover

We challenge you to try to find a more comfortable piece than this warm pullover, which comes in nine versatile shades.

Amazon

Buy It! Paaza Women Fleece Sherpa Pullover, $69.99; amazon.com

Fuzzy Socks

Keep your toes snug in these pretty pink socks, which shoppers say are “the warmest socks ever.”

Amazon

Buy It! UGG Women’s Cozy Chenille Sock, $30; amazon.com

Soft Slippers

These genuine shearling beauties make it look and feel like you’re walking on clouds.

Amazon

Buy It! Patricia Green Womens Mt. Hood Slippers, Starting at $68.80; amazon.com

Cozy Candle

Take in the smell of rich vanilla, creamy sandalwood, and warm amber, and you may forget how cold it is outside.

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Warm Luxe Cashmere Candle, $14.99; amazon.com

Fleece Leggings

Whether you’re spending the day lounging around your house or planning to trek outdoors in the snow, these best-selling fleece-lined leggings are a must-have.

Amazon

Buy It! Dimore Fleece Lined Leggings Six Pack, $31.99; amazon.com

Chunky Cardigan

This sweater is just like a chunky knit wool blanket (but better) since you can take and wear it everywhere.

Amazon

Buy It! I Love Mr Mittens Women’s Cardigan, $318; amazon.com

Weighted Blanket

Throw on this best-selling, five-star weighted blanket, and you’ll feel the day’s stress melt away under its cushy and heavy weight.

Amazon

Buy It! Quility Weighted Blanket and Removable Cover, $124.70; amazon.com

Sherpa Jacket

Pair this with jeans and a t-shirt or your favorite little black dress—you can wear this thick sherpa bomber with everything.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Plush Sherpa Bomber Jacket, Starting at $69.99; amazon.com