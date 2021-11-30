Oprah Named This Cozy Brand a Favorite 4 Years in a Row, and It's Having a Big Sitewide Sale
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, but that doesn't mean you missed your chance for major savings. For some, holiday shopping has just begun, and if you want to take a cue from Oprah, some of her favorite things from a very snuggable brand are still on sale.
Oprah's annual list of Favorite Things spans categories, with this year's list including things like electric toothbrushes and cozy Ugg slippers. While the star changes up her list of must-have items from year to year, the brand Cozy Earth has remained a constant favorite, appearing on her annual list four years in a row, most recently for its Plush Lounge Socks. Much of the Cozy Earth website is marked down for Cyber Week, giving you the chance to save at least 35 percent.
The markdown includes Cozy Earth's signature bamboo sheets, which Oprah named as a 2018 favorite, as well as an accompanying silk pillow and this soft throw blanket. "This bamboo-sourced set is the softest ever," Oprah wrote of the choice at the time.
Buy It! Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Sets, $223.30 (orig. $319); cozyearth.com
Another discounted Oprah-approved item is the Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set. A 2019 favorite, the pajama set has moisture-wicking fabric and comes in multiple colors. "Literally the softest pajamas I've ever had," wrote one reviewer.
"They're so soft you barely feel them on your body and they're so breathable. I no longer wake up through the night overheated," another shopper added.
The same temperature-regulating fabric is also present in the Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant. Available in five colors, the "soft and comfortable" pants (as described by one shopper) were named to Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things list.
While not every Cozy Earth item has earned the Favorite Things honor, it's clear that reviewers think they should. The Ultra-Soft Bamboo Hoodie was called "buttery soft" by one shopper, while another revealed, "I seriously sleep in my hoodie every night. They are perfect for all of the seasons."
Give the gift of coziness to others (and yourself!) during the Cozy Earth Cyber Week Sale. Take a look through the best-sellers and maybe you'll find your own new favorite thing worth raving about.
Buy It! Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Sock, $33.60 (orig. $48); cozyearth.com
Buy It! Cozy Earth Ultra Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant, $94.50 (orig. $135); cozyearth.com
Buy It! Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set, $122.50 (orig. $175); cozyearth.com
