Major Beauty Sale! 260 Covergirl Products Are Cheaper Than Ever for Amazon Prime Day

The cosmetics are so affordable right now, you can stock up on your faves for the next few months

By Christina Butan
July 15, 2019 12:29 PM
It’s officially Prime Day, which means there are thousands of products on sale on Amazon right now Amongst all the beauty deals (we rounded up the best finds here, by the way), one brand stands out for the sheer amount of discounted products: Covergirl. The super popular drugstore brand has over 200 cosmetics deals on the retail giant — meaning your favorite mascara or foundation is cheaper than ever.

While Covergirl already has affordable prices on its makeup, these Prime Day savings can help you stock up on your must-haves. With so many products up to 50 percent off, you can even grab a pack of two cosmetics for the cost of what one would usually cost. The brand is offering price cuts on some of the its most iconic and best-selling items, like the LashBlast Volume Mascara and Outlast All Day Lip Color, plus many anti-aging products like the Simply Ageless Oil Free Serum Primer, which is over 40 percent off right now.

Covergirl’s products have hundreds to thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who are obsessed with the company’s makeup. Its Lash Blast Volume Mascara is actually one of the retail giant’s best-selling mascaras thanks to the perfect reviews from 1,800 customers.

CoverGirl

Buy It! Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara Pack of Two, $10.78 (orig. $12.58); amazon.com

“I am super impressed. I used to buy a different mascara every time, just taking whatever was available online and hoping it worked. But this was the first drugstore mascara I tried that actually transformed my eyelashes. I have tiny short lashes and this LENGTHENS a lot while also giving volume,” one shopper wrote. “It does not fade and it doesn’t ever flake on my under eye, even in very hot humid weather. It truly holds up amazingly throughout the day. You also get a ton of product compared to other brands.” 

Below, shop some of our favorite picks from the brand, or check out Covergirl’s entire massive Amazon sale here.

CoverGirl

Buy It! Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle Defying Foundation, $9.19 (orig. $13.40); amazon.com

CoverGirl

Buy It! Covergirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, 2 Count, $6.78 (orig. $7.78); amazon.com

CoverGirl

Buy It! Covergirl Clump Crusher Water Resistant Mascara, $4.99 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Simply Ageless Oil Free Serum Primer, $8.89 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

CoverGirl

Buy It! Covergirl Outlast All-day Moisturizing Lip Color Pack of 2, $11.55 (orig. $17.67); amazon.com

