5 Iconic CoverGirl Products to Shop in Honor of the Times Square Flagship Opening This Week

CoverGirl is coming to N.Y.C.!

The iconic makeup brand’s first permanent flagship location, which they’re dubbing an “experiential makeup playground,” is opening on Black Friday in the heart of Times Square. The two-floor store allows customers to try on and play with CoverGirl products while shopping their favorite items.

Besides offering a wide-range of products, the flagship also features makeup application stations, customization areas where people can personalize a lipstick or makeup bag and augmented reality glam stations, which allows shoppers to virtually try on lipstick and eye shadow with the click of a button.

“The CoverGirl flagship represents this incredible moment in beauty – where rich experiences matter most and where true self-expression and experimentation are the only beauty standards,” Coty Consumer Beauty Chief Marketing Officer, Ukonwa Ojo, said in a release.

In honor of CoverGirl’s exciting news, we rounded up some of the brand’s most iconic products you can start shopping now before the flagship opens later this week.

LashBlast Mascara

With this orange tube in hand, you’re guaranteed to create va-va-voom lashes with just a few coats.

Buy It! CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $8.99; ulta.com

TruBlend Matte Foundation

Besides delivering exceptional coverage that lasts all day, this foundation comes in an impressive 40 shades for all skin tones.

Buy It! CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Foundation, $11.49; ulta.com

TruNaked Eye Shadow Palette

This pretty palette is filled with an array of neutral hues so pigmented and creamy, they rival high-end shadows.

Buy It! CoverGirl TruNaked Nudes Eye Shadow Palette, $12.99; ulta.com

Outlast All Day Lip Color

This duo is America’s number one long-wearing lip color for a reason. After applying the rich liquid lipstick, the moisturizing top coat locks in the color to keep it from feathering or bleeding throughout the day.

Buy It! CoverGirl Outlast All Day Lip Color, $10.99; ulta.com

Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner

Whether you want a slim, defined line or a dramatic wing, this creamy pencil glides on with ease.

Buy It! CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, $6.99; ulta.com