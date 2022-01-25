This Best-Selling Bucket Bag Comes in More Than 50 Colors, and It's Up to 67% Off at Amazon

The Covelin Large Tote Bag has earned over 11,300 five-star ratings from shoppers for its high-quality materials, with some saying that they received "lots of compliments" on it. The main compartment is sized "just right" since it's "not too big and not too small," according to reviewers. It features two open pockets for holding small essentials like keys, lipstick, or your phone, and zips shut for added security. Best of all, the shoulder strap is adjustable, and it can be carried two ways: on your shoulder as a regular bucket bag or across your chest as a messenger-style crossbody.