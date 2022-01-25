This Best-Selling Bucket Bag Comes in More Than 50 Colors, and It's Up to 67% Off at Amazon
If you didn't think an everyday purse could be cute, practical, and affordable, you haven't seen this customer-loved Amazon find. And right now, it's on sale for up to 67 percent off.
The Covelin Large Tote Bag has earned over 11,300 five-star ratings from shoppers for its high-quality materials, with some saying that they received "lots of compliments" on it. The main compartment is sized "just right" since it's "not too big and not too small," according to reviewers. It features two open pockets for holding small essentials like keys, lipstick, or your phone, and zips shut for added security. Best of all, the shoulder strap is adjustable, and it can be carried two ways: on your shoulder as a regular bucket bag or across your chest as a messenger-style crossbody.
"I bought my first bag a year ago and have used it nearly daily since then. It's held up perfectly," one customer said. "It's surprising how much the bag can hold. I generally only have a wallet, phone and a few odds and ends in it, but if I'm at the grocery store and didn't bring a bag, I can throw a ton of groceries in it. Or if I go out, I can throw a sweater in it. The strap is very comfortable, even when the bag is full."
Buy It! Covelin Large Crossbody Tote Bag, $11.09 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
You can snag the Covelin purse in over 50 colors — although only select ones like black, dark red, navy blue, and light seafoam green are on mega sale. But don't let the affordable price tag fool you, because reviewers say the bag looks "more expensive" than it is. Plus, it's large enough to be carried as a diaper, gym, commuter, or overnight bag, making the cost per use extremely low.
The popular piece is a steal without a sale, but now's a great time to grab a few for yourself or as gifts for $20 less. Shop more colors below, or check out all of the other options at Amazon.
Buy It! Covelin Large Crossbody Tote Bag, $11.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Covelin Large Crossbody Tote Bag, $9.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.