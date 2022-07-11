Couture Week Takes Italy: See All the Stars at the Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Shows

If you feel like everyone is summering in Europe right now, you're not wrong. After a week of high-fashion fun in Paris, stars traveled to Italy this weekend to live la dolce vita in style. Catch every can't-miss celeb outfit moment from the Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana shows right here 

By Brittany Talarico July 11, 2022 10:56 AM

Anne Hathaway

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

leaves fans calling for a Devil Wears Prada reboot (look at Andy Sachs now!) in her sparkling pink sequin Valentino mini dress, micro studded bag and sky-high platforms at the brand's haute couture fall/winter 2022-23 fashion show show held on the iconic Spanish steps in Rome. 

Andrew Garfield

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

is a blue jean babe at the Valentino show in his pleated denim, navy blazer and cognac loafers worn with a cornflower blue neck-tie button-down. 

Anne Hathaway & Ariana DeBose

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

prove that Valentino platforms are the must-have shoe (and "PP pink" is the must-wear hue) of summer in their matching footwear and chic couture mini dresses from the label. 

Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

have a high-fashion date night at the Valentino fashion show, where Kate wore a sheer black blouse, bandeau bra and black gloves alongside her fiancé, who was dressed in a linen suit and sneakers. 

Florence Pugh

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

opts for a romantic tulle Valentino gown with a daring sheer bodice (which she defended against Instagram trolls after the show). 

Naomi Campbell

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

looks regal in her white separates and magnificent ruffled cape, teamed with a statement necklace and sunglasses. 

Ashley Park

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

looks like she could be filming a scene of Emily in Paris in her plunging, pink Valentino micro mini, styled by Erin Walsh (who also works with Anne Hathaway), and the Italian label's signature platforms. (At the brand's ready to wear fall/winter 2022-23 collection, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli introduced the color named "PP Pink" in collaboration with Pantone.) 

Anna Wintour & Florence Pugh

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

are two British blondes with chic bobs front row at Valentino. 

Charles Melton

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

dresses the part of Valentino Ken in a slouchy suit and sneakers featuring the brand's signature hue. 

Anne Hathaway & Giancarlo Giammetti

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

the actress joins Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti (dressed in a crisp ivory suit and tasseled loafers at the brand's couture fall/winter 2022-23 fashion show) for a stroll outside the venue.  

Tommy Dorfman

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

puts on a "PP pink" parade in her beautiful sequin trousers, sheer top and chunky sneakers at the Valentino show. 

Kate Hudson, Andrew Garfield & Charles Melton

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

serve three very different Valentino looks front row at the brand's haute couture show. 

Dan Levy

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

skips the pink in favor of this slouchy brown Valentino suit; he praised the label's presentation as"a show to stop a heart" on Instagram

Symone

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

channels "Valentino Barbie" in her caped ensemble featuring flare trousers and a bra top. 

Alexander Hodge

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

mixes things up in a purple camouflage shirt, plum pants and a brown leather Valentino crossbody, plus, apparently, his own personal wind machine.

Elodie

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

wears a head-turning sequin jumpsuit with built-in suspenders over a bandeau.

Christine Chiu

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

brings a dose of her Bling Empire to the Valentino show in an ethereal tulle gown with floral appliqués. 

Front Row at Valentino

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Naomi Campbell, a guest, Giancarlo Giammetti, Anne Hathaway, Hwasa and Ariana DeBose take in all the runway action from the front row. 

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

have a gorgeous mother-daughter date night thanks to Dolce & Gabbana — wearing a custom leopard gown adorned with Swarovski crystals and custom floral embroidered gown respectively at the label's alta moda women's show in Syracuse, Sicily. 

Sharon Stone

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

turns the Dolce & Gabbana show into her own style stage in a gold lamé bustier with Swarovski-crystal embroidery teamed with satin pants with a dramatic train completely hand painted with a floral bouquet motif, plus gold lace pumps. 

Mariah Carey

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

goes full goddess in a Dolce & Gabbana gown "reproducing the iconic Sicilian tiles," according to the brand, and featuring allover Swarovski crystals, accessorized with a gold bijoux encrusted tiara and silver metallic platform sandals. 

Lupita Nyong'o

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

also goes custom in this striking draped satin dress featuring yellow and blue tones embroidered with lemons and orange blossoms, plus coordinating cobalt blue satin heels with lemon embroidery and a purple lip. 

Helen Mirren

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

is elegant in this gold lamé gown with hand painted colorful stripes and a crystal embellished waist. 

Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

bond in their Dolce & Gabbana fits — a custom peach double-breasted suit with Swarovski detailing on Ellen and blue linen suit on Chris — and bring along of their children, dressed in Dolce & Gabbana. 

Drew Barrymore

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

is in full fashion bloom at the Dolce & Gabbana show wearing a romantic tulle gown with oversize floral appliqués on the sleeves and a matching headpiece. 

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

prove the family that coordinates together, slays together, in their gold-and-cream ensembles at the Dolce & Gabbana show.

Christian & Sibi Bale

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

bring their kids Luka and Rex Bale to the Dolce & Gabbana show (can someone say holiday card?!).

Heidi Klum

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

glitters in an opulent, crystal-covered black jumpsuit, quilted bag and matching bedazzled shoes. 

Emma Roberts

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

wears a custom pink lace bustier top with an intricately embellished skirt covered in sequin paillettes and handmade floral appliqués, plus a custom floral choker and silver double platform sandals.

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Credit: Dolce Gabbana

wear a white Alta Moda lace evening coat and Sicilia-fit tuxedo suit in sea green, respectively. 

By Brittany Talarico