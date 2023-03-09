Courteney Cox Reflects on Her Years Using Facial Fillers: 'You Don't Realize You Look a Little Off'

Courteney Cox didn't hold back when it came to discussing her history with facial fillers in a new Gloss Angeles podcast episode.

The Scream VI star opened up to hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen about what it was like aging with filler and how she feels about the work she had done when she was younger.

"Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself," Cox said in a clip shared on the podcast's Instagram page.

She continued, "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older."

She added that fillers remain her biggest beauty regret and that when she looks at old pictures of herself, she's shocked: "I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"My publicist wouldn't let me post this, but I wanted to say, like a before or what I was and what I am, and then the caption would be 'oh this is what my friend was talking about,' because when someone is talking to you [about fillers] and saying, 'babe, I don't know,' then you're like 'what?! I didn't do anything here and nothing there' and you don't realize that probably floated down."

Other than fillers, the star also opened up about her beauty routine, how she micro blades her eyebrows, her favorite skincare products, how she and her daughter inspire each other's pampering routines, and her love for her friend Jennifer Anniston's brand LolaVie's leave-in conditioner.

