Courteney Cox Enlists Tan France to Help Style Her 2020 Emmys Look (Spoiler: She's Wearing Jeans!)

Courteney Cox enlisted the help of a fashionable friend ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

On Sunday afternoon, Queer Eye star Tan France took over the 56-year-old actress's Instagram Stories to ask her followers what she should wear for the virtual event, hosted remotely by Jimmy Kimmel and streamed live on the Television Academy's website.

"My lovely friend would like to know which of these two outfits she should wear today for the Emmys. Should she wear this?" the reality star says before panning the camera towards Cox, who is modeling a nude blouse, light-wash jeans and suede pumps. France, 37, added a poll tag over the video, allowing social media users to vote for "Option 1" or "Option 2" "for safe, at home viewing."

The Friends alum changed into a similar casual look — a pale pink sweater, dark wash jeans and black leather boots — for the second Instagram Story clip.

"Or do we like option two?" France says in the video. "Courteney, would you mind turning to the side so [they can see] how good that damn boot is. Thank you so much.”

The Scream star is not nominated this year, but her longtime friend Jennifer Aniston is up in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for her role in The Morning Show — and it seems Cox will be cheering her on from home in a comfy outfit!

Earlier this year, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and explained that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort,'" the statement read. "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.