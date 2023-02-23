Courteney Cox Transforms into 'Gen Z Girl' in Playful Video: 'Am I Slaying This Right?'

Courteney Cox proved she can do it just as well as this generation!

In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram, the Scream actress, 58, transformed herself into a "Gen Z girl" — complete with pigtails and a cropped top.

In the clip, Cox scrolled through social media looking at pictures of Gen Z girls on the couch, as she said, "Look at these Gen Z girls, so cute. I wanna do that."

The video then cut to a short transformation montage set to Sam Smith's "Unholy," where Cox showed closeup shots of her face as she put on a cat eye liner, contour, highlights and lipstick.

She also showed herself fixing her hair in stylish "Gen Z" pigtails and straightening parts of her hair to frame her face.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

After going through her closet, she eventually stepped out in the final look: printed jeans and a white high-cropped top that showed off her bare midriff under a blue tie-dye baggy sweater.

Cox — who's mom to 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette — then whipped out her phone to take selfies, flashing the peace sign and sticking her tongue out as her two dogs watched her.

She was soon shocked out of the selfies by a noise and hastily ran away as she exclaimed, "Oh s---, he's home," seemingly referring to boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

Cox jokingly captioned the post, "Am I slaying this right?"

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Daughter Team Up for Another TikTok Dance: "The Things North Makes Me Do"

The Friends alum is no stranger to hopping on the latest trends and making funny lighthearted videos. Earlier this month, Cox and her and Snow Patrol rocker beau, 46, posted a fun video putting a twist on the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actress asked the musician if they could mimic the unforgettable end-scene moment between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 romantic drama.

The couple then attempted to do it in their backyard with Cox being hilariously lifted up by two individuals — the couple's mutual friend Ed Sheeran and photographer and director Jason Koenig — as "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes played out. She and McDaid then ran toward one another.

However, instead of Cox taking the leap of faith into McDaid's arms, the funny video saw him attempting to jump into Cox's as she moved out of the way. The clip then cut to an emergency-service vehicle driving through traffic with its red lights flashing and siren blaring, suggesting it all went wrong.

"It's ok we're professionals," Cox captioned the post.

The actress has recently been promoting the latest film in the Scream franchise, where she reprises her role as reporter Gale Weathers.

Cox was previously seen on set in July 2022, rocking a blue suit and neon-green heels as she stood among the crew with her arms crossed at the wrists.

She teased the film's story to Entertainment Tonight the previous May, saying, "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one."

"You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything," Cox joked.

Scream VI, which also stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, slashes into theaters March 10.