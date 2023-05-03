Courteney Cox Was Introduced to Dermalogica on 'Friends' — Now She's Partnering with the Skin Brand (Exclusive)

Courteney Cox made some lifelong friendships while filming Friends. It's also where she first set eyes on skincare brand Dermalogica — specifically its Cleansing Gel, which sat on a bathroom shelf in beloved characters Rachel and Monica's apartment.

"I was like, 'oh, I want to try that,'" Cox tells PEOPLE. Fast-forward to now, and the longtime fan and brand are teaming up to share what sets Dermalogica apart from everything else on anyone's shelf.

Three years before Dermalogica launched in 1986, its founder, skin therapist Jane Wurwand, created the International Dermal Institute, which has trained hundreds of thousands of students around the world on best skin practices.

Wurwand would bring that enthusiasm for and emphasis on skin education to the product assortment and create a unique experience making experts accessible to Dermalogica's consumers.

That, of course, includes Cox, who recently dropped in on Dermalogica Headquarters to get a tour of the labs, warehouse and skin treatment rooms, and visit the education center where she surprised students and picked up a few tips on how to treat her skin like a pro herself.

"I think I know how to do things, but watching these experts and knowing that it took a lot for these people to get this place, you just feel so trusting," she says. "Today I got to be a part of a class, and it's really interesting to watch. I just learned how important it is to spend the time when you're cleaning your face. There's a technique to it that I didn't realize. And I will continue to learn because technique is everything."

Courteney Cox Courtesy of Dermalogica

Cox has tried a lot of products over the years, but what she loves about Dermalogica is its science-backed formulas and "clean, simple" packaging.

Cox has learned to set aside time morning and night for her skincare ritual. "That's something that's really important to me," she says. "My partner [Johnny McDaid] says to me, 'Okay, I guess I'll wait on the documentary until you get here, but I might be asleep.' It doesn't take me that long, but it does to him. But cleaning your skin and moisturizing before bed, there's a process."

Her process: "clean, exfoliate or renew and moisturize. Then also during the day, sunscreen! I don't think you need a million things. I just think you need what's right for you and what result you're looking for."

First up, the Daily Microfoliant. "I use it twice a day. It really cleans your skin and it also exfoliates, but doesn't dry you out at all. I think that's one of the most important things," Cox says.

The Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum is also a must-have. "I love to exfoliate, but I also love to renew and have that changeover of your skin. This is mild enough that you're not peeling, but it's strong enough to where you can see the results."

One of the brand's latest launches has also become one of Cox's favorites. "The Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream is so moisturizing. I use that every night."

Last, but not least, she loves the Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50 Moisturizer. "It's not chalky. It really is moisturizing and it illuminates your skin. It also has a great scent. I use it on my face, neck, and also my hands and my arms, and I'm nuts about that."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cox admits she hasn't always taken SPF seriously. "You have to have the knowledge and understand what happens if you don't use it. I don't think I learned that until much later. So I'm trying to instill that into [daughter] Coco [Arquette] now, to be careful."

Cox also marvels at what Coco, 18, on picks up on social media. "They do a lot of great makeup tutorials, and I love seeing what she learns. She'll come out with a completely different, just whatever. She's like an artist with makeup."

The Scream IV star says she doesn't wear much makeup ("I think as you get older it doesn't work," she says), so she tunes in for gadgets and cleaning hacks and cooking videos.

Cox shares she feels most comfortable in her skin "when I am being productive. And when I'm relaxed, when I'm not pressured, and mostly, when I can be creative. And, when I'm not running late! That's when I feel best."

Leon Bennett/Getty

Productivity is what fuels Cox. "I love to be busy. I actually don't sit down. I don't even eat sitting down. What is me-time for me is when I'm productive."

And she has no plans on slowing down. "I am partnered with Dermalogica, so that's something that's important to me. And then I have [homecare brand] Homecourt, which is my home care line. So I feel like I'm always busy. I have a project that I'm hoping to get off the ground to direct, and then I'll hopefully go back to Shining Vale. My partner, he lives in London and I live in L.A., so we travel a lot to see each other. There's always something."

"I have a ton of hobbies; I will just fill my day. At the end of the day, I can't believe what I've accomplished. Even if it's nothing to other people, it's everything to me."