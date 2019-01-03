Courteney Cox Partners with L'Oréal Paris for an Empowering New Beauty Campaign

Courteney Cox is kicking off 2019 with some exciting beauty news: She’s teaming with L’Oréal Paris to launch a powerful hair color campaign.

Cox will appear alongside brand spokeswomen Julianne Moore and Amber Heard in ads for its cult-classic product, Superior Preference, which launched in 1973 and introduced the now iconic tagline “Because I’m Worth It.”

Twenty-five years later, the trio will front Super Preference’s #OWNIT campaign, created to encourage women to truly own and appreciate everything about themselves.

Courtesy of L'Oreal Paris

“You have to accept getting older, and that’s something that I had a hard time doing,” Cox admits.

But these days, the actress says she “embraces who I am.”

That means sticking to a “classic” aesthetic when she’s on-duty, and when she’s off-duty, she thrives on a low-maintenance routine.

Aside from her weekly facials (Cox goes to Mila Moursi and L’Estética), the actress regularly loads up on H2O, eats well and exercises at least three times a week. Her favorite ways to work up a sweat? Kickboxing and pilates.

And her holistic approach is even more low-key when it comes to beauty.

“I actually maintain my hair color at home – it’s really easy. (The brunette’s go-to shade is 3C Cool Darkest Brown.) I don’t have a lot of gray, but I do touch-ups. And once every two months I’ll go to the salon, just because it’s a nice pampering.”

And when she’s not prepping for a red carpet or role, Cox keeps her hair healthy by steering clear of heat tools.

“I wash my hair every day. Sometimes I’ll put a comb through it, but most days I just go! I don’t brush it [either], so I was thrilled that L’Oréal wanted to work with me! It’s a real compliment.”

Major hair color changes are also not in the cards for Cox, who feels most comfortable as a brunette.

“I’ve changed my hair color for a couple of characters. But I’ve really been a brunette my entire life. It’s who I am.”

With her L’Oréal Paris commercial hitting airwaves during this weekend’s Golden Globes broadcast, Cox is also looking forward to another debut later in January.

On the 22nd, her Facebook Watch docuseries 9 Months with Courteney Cox premieres.

Cox co-produced the 20-part series, which she calls “incredible.”

“There’s nothing sensationalized about it. We followed all different types of people through their the nine months of their pregnancy, and the only thing that these people have in common is that everyone goes through these nine months. That’s it. But the amount of joy and drama and sadness and tears and laughs – it just runs the gamut. I have never watched an episode without crying. There’s no way not to be enthralled with the show.”