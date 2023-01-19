Courteney Cox, Laura Dern and Their Kids Get Matching Tattoos: 'We Might Have Sleeves by 2025'

The two actresses made their family-friend bond permanent with fresh ink

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 19, 2023 11:37 AM
Courtney Cox and Laura Dern get matching tattoos with kids
Photo: Courteney Cox Instagram

Courteney Cox and Laura Dern are sharing a peek inside their holiday traditions.

The longtime best friends added a new tradition to their annual Christmas celebrations together by getting matching tattoos with their three kids.

Cox, 58, and Dern, 55, have had a running tradition for "16 years," nearly as long as their kids have been alive. Because of this, their children have known each other since they were toddlers, growing up together — and now getting inked together!

The Friends actress shared before and after pictures Wednesday on Instagram of the squad getting their fresh ink with the playful caption, "Adding a new layer to our 16-year Christmas Eve tradition. Watch out… we might have sleeves by 2025."

The first photo of the family friends sees the three teens and two actresses huddling together for a group selfie in front of a wooden door with a glass panel. Cox is sandwiched between Dern's son Ellery Harper, 21, and her 18-year-old daughter, Coco. Next to Coco is Dern's other child, Jaya, 18, and then Dern herself.

The second photo is the group after getting their tats. The daring family friends each got inked with the words "go long," followed by a paper plane shooting off in the air. In the 'after' photo Ellery, Jaya, and Cox show off their new forearm tat, Dern shows off her chic inner-arm placement, and Coco shows off her new shoulder blade ink.

Dern and Cox's display of familial love got praised in the comment section of the star's post, including a shoutout from fellow mother and friend Reese Witherspoon who commented, "Love it!"

Courteney Cox Instagram

This new tradition follows both Coco and Jaya's 18th birthdays last year.

Last June, Cox shared another Instagram post celebrating her daughter's birthday. The actress posted a beach selfie of the two with the caption, "Happy 18th birthday coco! I'm so proud to be your mom. You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart," wrote Cox. "I can't wait to see what's next. I love you x."

More recently, in November, Dern celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday. In a photo carousel posted to Instagram, Dern shared throwback pictures of the now-young-adult with the sweet caption, "My girl is 18 today!!! Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist. I love you with everything."

