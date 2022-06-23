"She would be buying all this stuff," the Friends star proudly said of her scented Homecourt cleaning products

Courteney Cox Says Friends Character Monica Geller Would Be 'So Proud' of Her Cleaning Line

Courteney Cox laughed when she told a crowd full of people about her spotless home, knowing she's stereotyped herself — but she's OK with it.

The 57-year-old actress was celebrating her collaboration with pal Jenni Kayne for her "beauty products for the home" line, Homecourt, as she referenced her Friends character, Monica Geller, who always had a sponge or broom in her hand.

"Oh my God, she'd be so proud," Cox told PEOPLE exclusively of what Geller — who was known for her love of cleaning — would think of her line. "She would be buying all this stuff for sure."

Cox played the high-strung chef for ten seasons on the hit NBC sitcom that she says will be, "timeless forever."

During the pandemic, Cox realized that she could contribute something new to the cleaning industry.

"I was just noticing how there was something missing," Cox shared of her products, which range from $20-$60. "Something you could leave out on your counter that smelled like you would want your house to smell that worked. I just thought, 'Oh, there's nothing out there that is that pretty, that smells so good.' I'm really proud of it."

Keeping her home spotless isn't the only thing that Geller and Cox have in common, as the star is also the head chef in her household.

"I have the greatest baked chicken for sure," Cox revealed. "Bragging but it's true. Turkey burgers that are incredible and I got the recipe from this girl, her name is Jen O'Toole and she's a chef and she cooks at my house sometimes — or a lot. It's her recipe and it's incredible, but now I actually do it. I guess you could look on my Instagram. I do a lot of cooking."

Cox noted that her Malibu residence is perfect for hosting — which just like Geller — she loves to do.

"On Fridays, a lot of times I have some girlfriends over and we cook," Cox said. "I mean, Jenny comes a lot, anybody helps. That's the key. [You've] got to have everybody. Everybody has to help. Then of course, the dishes are a pain in the ass -- Not anymore."

And thanks to her latest baby, Cox is covered. The company boasts itself for being a non-toxic, beautifully fragranced line of home products, completely customized by the Scream star herself.

From candles to lotions to surface cleaners and more, Homecourt's four scents seem to have something to offer everyone, including the person in charge of doing those pesky dishes.