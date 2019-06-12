Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Wears Her Red Carpet Dress from 21 Years Ago: 'Damn Good Purchase'

Like mother, like daughter!

Courteney Cox shared a side-by-side photo of her daughter, 14-year-old Coco Arquette, wearing one of her old red carpet dresses and of herself wearing the same dress 21 years ago.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…” Cox, 54, wrote in the photo’s caption, tagging her daughter in the post.

Cox’s former Friends costar Lisa Kudrow was struck by the resemblance and commented on the picture, “Oh wow…”

Cox originally wore the sheer, embroidered dress to the 1998 premiere of Snake Eyes on July 30, 1998, and several fans pointed out that reusing a 21-year-old dress is very in line with Cox’s Friends character, the infamously Type A Monica Geller.

“This is such a monica thing to do,” one fan commented on the photo.

Cox and Coco opened up about their mother-daughter dynamic to PEOPLE in last year’s Beautiful Issue.

“I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn’t want to tell me anything,” Cox said. “Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had.”

“We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other,” the actress said. “We laugh a lot, for sure.”

“I would also describe it as, well, I am a 13-year-old girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights. But we’re very close. Very close,” Coco added. “I love you a lot.”

The duo also said they’ve learned a lot from one another.

“If a stressful situation is going on, she helps me contain my stress and make me feel better. She’s taught me a lot about how to be a stronger person in general,” Coco said of her mom.

And Cox added that in addition to “patience,” Coco has taught her “to not take things personally, because really it’s not about us. Whatever moods that she goes through where things happen, I’m the safest place to be able to take it out on. It’s never about me, unless it’s actually about me.”

Last September, Coco’s dad, David Arquette — with whom Cox split in 2010 before their divorce was finalized in 2013 — shared a sweet tribute to his daughter as she began her first year of high school.

“I’m so proud of my daughter Coco!” Arquette, 47, wrote in the caption underneath a rare photo of the whole family. “Have fun and be safe in High School! AND don’t grow up too fast! I love love love you!!!”