Courtney Cox Jokes 'Times Have Changed' Since Her & Daughter Coco's First Dances in Comparison Photo

Trends have changed a lot since Courteney Cox was in high school!

On Saturday, the Friends alum posted an adorable Instagram photo that showed just how different the outfit she wore to her first school formal back in the day was in comparison to the dress her daughter Coco Arquette recently opted for.

In the side-by-side photo, Cox, 55, wears a black turtleneck over a casual-looking white belted dress in her side of the image (which is in black-and-white), while her 15-year-old daughter went with a more contemporary look: a red dress with a matching cherry necklace.

Seemingly in a nod to her mother’s pose, Coco holds out one of her hands, as if she’s carrying a bouquet of flowers.

“Our first formals!” Cox captioned the post, before joking about how different the two images are. “I’m not saying times have changed but, someone is a little more ‘formal’ than someone else. Obviously it was a little chillier in Alabama. #simplicitypatterns.”

Commenting on another notable aspect of Cox’s look — her short, curly hairdo — pal Mary McCormack commented: “Keep zooming in on your hair. I mean…..amazing 😁.”

“So hip,” Cox responded.

Although Cox and her daughter went with very different looks for their first high school formals, their fashion tastes aren’t always so dissimilar.

Last summer, the mom of one shared another side-by-side photo of her daughter wearing one of her old red carpet dresses and of herself wearing the same dress 21 years earlier.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…” she captioned the snap, as pal Lisa Kudrow commented on the resemblance by writing, “Oh wow…”

Cox originally wore the sheer, embroidered dress to the 1998 premiere of Snake Eyes on July 30, 1998.

As Coco continues to grow up, some of Cox’s friends are having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that she isn’t so little anymore.

Posting a mother-daughter photo in celebration of Thanksgiving last year, Cox wrote that she was “so thankful!!!”

Cox’s Friends costar and longtime close pal Jennifer Aniston, who is Coco’s godmother and has known the teen since birth, went on to say that she couldn’t believe how mature her best friend’s daughter looked in the sweet photo.

“Coco! You’re growing up way too fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Aniston, 50.