Seeing Double! Courteney Cox Takes Photos of Mini-Me Daughter Coco on Her 15th Birthday

Coco Arquette is 15!

The only child of Courteney Cox and ex David Arquette is all grown up in a pair of snapshots she shared to Instagram Thursday to celebrate her newest age milestone.

In the photos, taken by Cox, the Friends alum’s lookalike daughter looks chic in a black midi dress featuring a thigh-high slit, amid a beachy backdrop. Coco styled her look with a pair of ankle-strap, black heels and matching shades.

“Burfdayyy,” the girl of the hour captioned the celebratory images.

On her own Instagram account, Cox, 54, shared a black-and-white throwback of her daughter as a small child, looking carefree with her arms thrown out to the sides.

“Happy birthday sweet Coco! You are such a gift to me and have brought so much joy and love to my life. What a unique soul you are,” the actress captioned her touching post.

“Such a caring, kind, feisty, sensitive, hilarious, talented, goofy, free spirited, beautiful girl,” she continued. “You’re my anchor and my teacher. I love you ♥️♥️♥️”

The star’s sweet tribute comes days after she marveled over a fashion decision she made in the ’90s that turned into a very stylish opportunity for her 15-year-old.

On Tuesday, the former Cougar Town actress posted a side-by-side snapshot of herself at the July 1998 premiere of Snake Eyes, next to a current photo of Coco sporting the same purple dress — that looked to be a perfect fit.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later … ” Cox proudly captioned the double image.

“Gorgeous girl!” Sheryl Crow wrote in the comments while Cox’s former Friends costar Lisa Kudrow chimed in with an impressed “Oh wow …”

Kudrow continued on and joked of Cox’s iconic character, “This is such a Monica thing to do.”