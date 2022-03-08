Rising Country Star Brittney Spencer Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Day on Tour with Reba McEntire

The singer is quickly making a name for herself on the country music scene. Last year, she was named one of PEOPLE's 2021 Ones to Watch and was included in CMT's Next Women of Country. This year she's headlining her own tour and opening up for the one-and-only Reba McEntire! Here, Spencer shows PEOPLE how she preps for day on the road with Reba 

By Brittney Spencer March 08, 2022 11:11 AM

Dressing Room Goals

Credit: Courtesy Brittney Spencer

"That's me! This part never gets old."

Fresh Ink

Credit: Courtesy Brittney Spencer

"Got a new tatt before the show. Made it back just in time for sound check!"

Sound Check Snap

Credit: Courtesy Brittney Spencer

"Shout out to my drummer's wife for grabbing this shot of my incredible friends and bandmates and myself moments after sound-checking in Pittsburgh."

Getting Glam

Credit: Courtesy Brittney Spencer

"I love using my Hot Tools Three Barrel Waver to get ready for my shows! It gives my hair so much body."

Country Queens

Credit: Courtesy Brittney Spencer

"Y'all, it actually happened. I spent three nights on the road with Reba — one of my heroes and greatest inspirations. And she's just as wonderful as I imagined she would be. Like, wow… I stan, queen."

