Counting Crows Singer Adam Duritz Shaves Off His Signature Dreadlocks

The frontman revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he "flew to London and shaved my head"

By Helen Murphy
August 15, 2019 03:33 PM
Getty; Adam Duritz/Instagram

Adam Duritz said goodbye to his recognizable hairstyle — and round here everyone is shocked.

The Counting Crows singer, 55, has rocked voluminous dreadlocks since the band’s beginnings in the early ’90s — but Duritz revealed this week that the dreads are no more.

The surprise reveal came in an Instagram slideshow shared by Duritz on Wednesday. The last of the 10 photos in the carousel was a selfie of the “Mr. Jones” singer showing off his shaved head.

“Oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head!” he concluded the post’s caption, adding a Sex Pistols reference. “Anarchy In The UK indeed motherf—ers!!!”

Duritz also shared the photo of his new ‘do on Twitter, where Counting Crows fans expressed their shock.

“It looks SO good. But, please excuse me while I take some time to mourn,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “HOLY F—!!! Did you lose a bet?”

Adam Duritz
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Says Impulsive Hair Changes Are a Way to ‘Start Over’

On Thursday, Duritz shared a photo of himself out and about with his brand new ‘do. The singer covered his newly-shaved head with a hat, explaining in the caption that he “went for a walk in London this morning and nearly froze my brain right out of my head.”

“Apparently it’s a whole new world out there,” he continued. “Immediately set out for Piccadilly with Z in search of a hatter and bought hats. Jaunty little f—er now, ain’t I?”

Adam Duritz
Counting Crows/Instagram

RELATED: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

Duritz had previously admitted that the dreadlocks were at least partially made up of extensions.

“They’re real! In that they’re not imaginary. They’re extensions,” he told Irish newspaper The Independent in 2009. “You know, I did try. They made my hair itch. And man, they smelled.”

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.