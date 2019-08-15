Counting Crows Singer Adam Duritz Shaves Off His Signature Dreadlocks

Image zoom Getty; Adam Duritz/Instagram

Adam Duritz said goodbye to his recognizable hairstyle — and round here everyone is shocked.

The Counting Crows singer, 55, has rocked voluminous dreadlocks since the band’s beginnings in the early ’90s — but Duritz revealed this week that the dreads are no more.

The surprise reveal came in an Instagram slideshow shared by Duritz on Wednesday. The last of the 10 photos in the carousel was a selfie of the “Mr. Jones” singer showing off his shaved head.

“Oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head!” he concluded the post’s caption, adding a Sex Pistols reference. “Anarchy In The UK indeed motherf—ers!!!”

Duritz also shared the photo of his new ‘do on Twitter, where Counting Crows fans expressed their shock.

“It looks SO good. But, please excuse me while I take some time to mourn,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “HOLY F—!!! Did you lose a bet?”

Oh yeah…and I shaved my head. pic.twitter.com/uTR9LdVCAY — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 15, 2019

Image zoom Adam Duritz Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Says Impulsive Hair Changes Are a Way to ‘Start Over’