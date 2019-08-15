Counting Crows Singer Adam Duritz Shaves Off His Signature Dreadlocks

The frontman revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he "flew to London and shaved my head"
Adam Duritz said goodbye to his recognizable hairstyle — and round here everyone is shocked.
The Counting Crows singer, 55, has rocked voluminous dreadlocks since the band’s beginnings in the early ’90s — but Duritz revealed this week that the dreads are no more.
The surprise reveal came in an Instagram slideshow shared by Duritz on Wednesday. The last of the 10 photos in the carousel was a selfie of the “Mr. Jones” singer showing off his shaved head.
“Oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head!” he concluded the post’s caption, adding a Sex Pistols reference. “Anarchy In The UK indeed motherf—ers!!!”
Duritz also shared the photo of his new ‘do on Twitter, where Counting Crows fans expressed their shock.
“It looks SO good. But, please excuse me while I take some time to mourn,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “HOLY F—!!! Did you lose a bet?”
On Thursday, Duritz shared a photo of himself out and about with his brand new ‘do. The singer covered his newly-shaved head with a hat, explaining in the caption that he “went for a walk in London this morning and nearly froze my brain right out of my head.”
“Apparently it’s a whole new world out there,” he continued. “Immediately set out for Piccadilly with Z in search of a hatter and bought hats. Jaunty little f—er now, ain’t I?”
Duritz had previously admitted that the dreadlocks were at least partially made up of extensions.
“They’re real! In that they’re not imaginary. They’re extensions,” he told Irish newspaper The Independent in 2009. “You know, I did try. They made my hair itch. And man, they smelled.”