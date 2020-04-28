Coty Beauty Is Giving $1,000 to Hair and Nail Professionals Affected by Coronavirus

Since social distancing measures and stay at home orders implemented across the country have forced non-essential beauty businesses like hair and nail salons to shut their doors, beauty conglomerate Coty is doing its part to help the hairstylists and nail techs who have been out of work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company’s Coty Professional beauty division, which includes brands Wella Professionals, Nioxin, Sebastian, Clairol Professional, Wella Color Charm, Kadus, System Professional, GHD and OPI, established a $200,000 fund to support stylists and manicurists through its new Hairdressers at Heart program.

Licensed beauty professionals across the country, whether an educator, salon owner or hairstylist, can apply to be one of the 200 people selected by Coty to receive a $1,000 relief check to assist in their pandemic recovery.

The $200,000 fund is just one part of Coty’s $650,000 COVID-19 industry relief package that was created to help support the communities heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company sent 800 iPad Minis to schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District for home schooling needs, donated more than 180,000 pairs of gloves for health care providers in Los Angeles and New York City and provided over 100 different business and skills classes in Coty’s Virtual Classroom and @WellaEd Instagram Live.

Coty has also started manufacturing and distributing complimentary hand sanitizer for the New York emergency and medical services that were facing supply shortages.

Additionally, Kylie and Kris Jenner teamed up with Coty (which owns a majority stake in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin business) to produce more hand sanitizer which has been distributed to hospitals throughout Southern California.

Formulated with 80 percent alcohol, the hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and healthcare workers caring for patients on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Each custom hand sanitizer bottle also includes a special message for the recipient that says, “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

