Everyone From Oprah to Olivia Culpo Has Worn This Athleisure Brand — and It’s Actually Affordable

Celebs like Olivia Culpo and Irina Shayk have found the perfect formula for looking both comfortable and put-together, and we’re stealing their secret: loungewear brand Cotton Citizen.

Designed and manufactured in Los Angeles, the company offers a selection of chic, cozy basics, like knit one-shoulder tanks and sweatpants that every famous person seems to own, Oprah included. Cotton Citizen also recently launched a tie-dye line, and it’s available on Shopbop along with several of the brand’s staple pieces.

Cotton Citizen has everything you need to master your own version of the laid-back street style look, from the red bike shorts Culpo wore at Coachella to neon green joggers that could’ve come straight out of Billie Eilish’s wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from Cotton Citizen at Shopbop, with prices as low as $56.

Brooklyn Crop Zip Hoodie

Shayk wore a black iteration of this hoodie on a stroll with her daughter earlier this month, and if you ask us, the Vintage Tangerine colorway is just as versatile. Style it like the supermodel with a pair of form-fitting bike shorts, or find your own way to rock the vibrant sweatshirt.

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Brooklyn Crop Zip Hoodie, $215; shopbop.com

Tokyo Crop Muscle Tee

Kylie Jenner has worn this top — need we say more? In addition to the white one she was seen in, it’s also available in a simple black.

Buy It! Cotton Citizen The Tokyo Crop Muscle Tee, $80; shopbop.com

Milan Bike Shorts

Culpo made these jersey bike shorts a part of her all-red ensemble at Coachella this year, and it was a look. But be warned: Like everything the model wears, they’re bound to sell out, especially now that they’re on sale.

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Milan Bike Shorts, $63 (orig. $90); shopbop.com

Tokyo Crop Tee in Haze

This grown-up take on the classic tie-dye tee was spotted on Emma Roberts back in April. Its red, blue, and green color combo would look great with just about any pair of solid-colored bottoms.

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Tokyo Crop Tee in Haze, $90; shopbop.com

Brooklyn Sweatpants

If Oprah wears these sweats, you know they have to be one of the comfiest pairs on the market. Granted, she opted for a sold-out cream color in lieu of this electric citron shade, but plenty of other celebs (see: Kim Kardashian) are here for the neon green trend.

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Brooklyn Sweatpants, $225; shopbop.com

Verona Tank in Foxy

Halsey is a known fan of Cotton Citizen’s one-shoulder tanks. Though she has yet to wear this exact shirt, we can see it in her future given her penchant for bright colors and crop tops.

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Verona Tank in Foxy, $56; shopbop.com