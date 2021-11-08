From Cher to Pink, Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie Looks Back at His Favorite Creations
The king of sequins who has crafted looks for the biggest stars on TV, film and Broadway breaks down some of his most iconic costumes ahead of the release of a new coffee table book, The Art of Bob Mackie
Goldie Hawn
"I met her when I was doing this little variety special," Mackie tells PEOPLE. "She was one of 12 dancers — all dressed alike—but you couldn't take your eyes off Goldie. You still can't! It was one of those magical moments that you go, Yeah, that's a star." (He designed this ensemble for Pure Goldie in 1971.)
Tina Turner
"When we met, she was hiding from [ex-husband] Ike, from hotel to hotel. Then she spread her wings and opened for the Rolling Stones," says Mackie, who adds that Turner (here in Los Angeles in 1977) was always a reliable collaborator. "She loves her costumes. And she loves her heels, her Louboutins. She'd pop a few Tylenols and go out there in her heels. She wanted to look as good as possible. She said she was there for the audience."
Cher
"To this day, nobody else can do it like she does," says Mackie (who created this famous look for Cher's Oscars appearance in 1986). "I mean, the Kardashians can wear all this wild stuff, but it's not the same. You've got to have that little sense of humor."
Diana Ross
"She didn't know who I was," Mackie remembers of first working with the Motown legend (here in one of his designs on the red carpet in 2001). "I think in her head she wanted to really do her own clothes. She told me, 'I always wanted to be a fashion designer.'"
Carol Burnett
Mackie designed what may be his most famous costume,
a takeoff on Scarlett O'Hara's drapery dress from Gone With the Wind for a Carol Burnett Show sketch, in 1976. He knew he had done his job when "Carol walked in [my studio] and started laughing."
Pink
"I never got along with her terribly well," Mackie says of the pop star (at the Grammy Awards in L.A. in 2010). "But I think I made her look really, really good. What she does, up over the stadium, is just terrifying. And then she'd clear her throat so you knew she wasn't lip-synching!"
Further Reading
The Art of Bob Mackie, out Nov. 16, is available for pre-order now.
