From Cher to Pink, Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie Looks Back at His Favorite Creations

"When we met, she was hiding from [ex-husband] Ike, from hotel to hotel. Then she spread her wings and opened for the Rolling Stones," says Mackie, who adds that Turner (here in Los Angeles in 1977) was always a reliable collaborator. "She loves her costumes. And she loves her heels, her Louboutins. She'd pop a few Tylenols and go out there in her heels. She wanted to look as good as possible. She said she was there for the audience."