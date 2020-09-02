Cosmopolitan Mexico Responds to Backlash After Arielle Charnas Fronts September Cover

"It gives us pride to know we can count on you to speak up," the publication said on Instagram after its September cover featuring influencer Arielle Charnas caused controversy

Cosmopolitan Mexico has responded to backlash about featuring Something Navy founder Arielle Charnas — instead of a Latinx celebrity or influencer — on the cover of its September issue.

On Tuesday, the fashion magazine seemingly addressed the widespread social media criticism and thanked readers for voicing their opinions in a comment on the official Cosmopolitan Mexico Instagram page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Spanish to English translation reads: “We wholeheartedly thank you all for the comments you have written us. Without doubt, they mean a GREAT deal to us as we consider content that may interest you. It gives us pride to know we can count on you to speak up. Seriously, thank you.”

Image zoom Cosmopolitan Mexico/Instagram

Cosmopolitan Mexico did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Charnas has no comment.

The cover, which Cosmopolitan Mexico revealed earlier this week, calls Charnas “the influencer who dared to start her own brand, when no one else would, in the middle of the pandemic.” It quickly sparked outrage on social media, with E! News host and style blogger Lilliana Vazquez being among the most vocal.

“With all due respect @cosmopolitanmx, for your cover you should have selected one of the many incredible #LATINX influencers who have built their brand and business DE NADA... and more importantly someone who stands for up for and LUCHA por nuestra cultura,” the Mexican and Puerto Rican influencer wrote on Instagram. “Correct me if I’m wrong but what has @ariellecharnas done for our community? For our people? I’ll be waiting for your response. Meanwhile, this is a big NO from me.”

“What a disgrace. How dare you name her as a Latin influencer?! What has she done? She’s not even Latin! So disappointed,” one person said on Instagram. A second added, “This has to be a joke.... Of all people that could've been selected... a Jewish woman doing nothing for her community, let alone the Latin community. Incredibly disappointing for your brand.”

On Tuesday, Vazquez hosted an Instagram Live conversation to explain why the cover is problematic. She also opened up about the disappointing editorial decision to the Daily Front Row, telling the fashion outlet that she is "tired of feeling invisible and deeply hurt about the lack of energy and effort put forth by mainstream media to include us and create space for our talent and voice."

"When one of our own magazines, in this case Cosmopolitan Mexico, chooses to endorse someone that has no connection to our community and who has done nothing to create opportunity for our gente [people], how can you not be outraged," Vazquez continued. "They have a responsibility to the reader to champion and amplify the voice of the Latinx community—by not doing so, you are sending the message that we are not enough."

Cosmopolitan Mexico's decision to put Charnas on the cover also comes ahead of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, kicking off September 15.

This is not the first time Charnas — who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and opened her Something Navy flagship store in New York City earlier this week — has been at the center of controversy.

In April, the influencer-turned-businesswoman came under fire for leaving her home in New York City while COVID-19 positive.

In a lengthy Instagram message, followed by several emotional Instagram Story videos, Charnas addressed the fact that she did not self-isolate for 14 days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on March 18. She instead retreated to the Hamptons with husband Brandon Charnas and their two daughters, as documented on her Instagram account.

Image zoom Arielle Charnas and husband Brandon Jamie McCarthy/Getty

After sharing initial updates about her symptoms and the coronavirus testing process, Arielle seemingly made a quick recovery — she began posting TikTok videos and photos of herself enjoying the Hamptons sunshine with her family just days after revealing her diagnosis.

Fans were quick to call out the Something Navy founder for ignoring CDC-mandated self-quarantine guidelines and flaunting her “privilege” on social media (while many sick Americans complained about coronavirus testing restrictions, Charnas called on a doctor friend to diagnose her quickly and efficiently via a drive-through test at an urgent care facility in Manhattan that wasn’t offering the same convenient service to all patients).

Charnas apologized on her Instagram Story and in a lengthy Instagram post, telling followers she was "so sorry" and "never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone" through a stream of tears.

Image zoom Arielle Charnas Arielle Charnas/Instagram

She went dark on social media for a few weeks following the backlash, but returned to Instagram in late April, posting a sweet photo of herself and her two daughters.