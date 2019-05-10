This $15 Anti-Aging Serum Is Officially the Best-Reviewed Face Serum on Amazon

After all the hype surrounding Amazon’s best-selling skin serum, TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum, last year, we didn’t think it was possible for any other serum to dethrone its number of perfect ratings. But Cosmedica’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum has done it, hitting an overall 4.3-star rating and 5,033 five-star reviews — the most positive reviews of any other facial serum on the site.

The serum improves skin texture by evening out skin tone and reducing wrinkles, brightening complexion, and providing intense hydration. Hyaluronic acid retains moisture and is found naturally in our bodies, but as it decreases with age (just like collagen), our complexions become dehydrated. “We lose 50 percent of hyaluronic acid from our skin and joints by our mid-40s,” Dr. Jeanine B. Downie previously told InStyle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum has Amazon customers obsessed with how effective it is, even celebs have caught on to its skin-glowing abilities. Khloé Kardashian posted a pic on Snapchat of her to-go skincare products back in 2017, which included the serum (along with some other affordable buys, like Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Water).

Amazon

Buy It! Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $15; amazon.com

And the Amazon reviews are equally enthusiastic. Shoppers love that the serum is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin, and just plain works.

“This stuff is seriously amazing! I’ve been using it for probably six months and started noticing a difference after a couple months. I maybe use it five times a week. The biggest change is how luminous my skin looks. I’m a 40 year old woman and my skin looked dull previously,” wrote one customer. “I also have large pores in places and very noticeable hyper pigmentation on about one third of my face. My pores are less noticeable now and the hyper pigmentation is almost gone! The results are shocking. I feel comfortable going out without a full face of makeup and people have asked me if I’m wearing makeup when I’m not because my skin looks so great.”

Some are so thrilled with the Cosmedica serum that they’re posting photos showing off their decreased fine lines and wrinkles — and close to 80 women have shared these results along with their reviews.

“I just received my fourth bottle of liquid gold (aka Hyaluronic Acid Serum) and have been using it for three months now. For what seems like forever, I have struggled with dark eye circles, discoloration from freckles/sun damage, and dry skin manifesting in the form of scaly, deep pores. At 26 years old, you shouldn’t have to deal with these issues… fast forward three months, I could NOT imagine my daily beauty routine without the serum,” one shopper who shared photos wrote, noticing results just 10 days after use. “You can see how my skin is brighter, sun spots have started to fade, dark eye circles/bags/lines have almost disappeared, and the texture of my skin just looks smoother and more hydrated.”

Whether that vitamin C serum just hasn’t been cutting it for you, or you’ve been looking for a new under-$30 miracle product, this hyaluronic serum could just be the missing step in your skincare routine.