Shoppers Call This Breathable Cotton Top the ‘Most Perfect Workout Tank in Existence’

Even if you didn't like activewear before the pandemic, odds are you've come around by now. According to shoppers, this flowy top from Amazon brand Core 10 is the staple you need, whether you're a fitness enthusiast or prefer to turn athletic clothes into loungewear.
The Core 10 Women's Full Coverage Sleeveless Tank is designed to keep you comfy and stylish during both workouts and everyday activities. Its crew-cut neckline falls at the collarbone, and it extends just past the hips for a full-coverage look. The top's relaxed fit makes it a great layering piece, and subtle split hem detailing on both sides adds a little something extra.
The Core 10 workout tank is made from a blend of breathable modal fabric and pima cotton, the latter of which is known for its velvety texture and durability. As a result, it's the perfect combination of soft and moisture-wicking. Customers recommend air-drying the shirt to maintain its original quality and fit.
Reviewers love this loose-fitting top so much, they've dubbed it the "most perfect workout tank in existence."
"I do CrossFit six days a week and have struggled to find a good tank for years, but this is perfection," one reviewer wrote. "Not so loose that it flies up… but not so tight that it clings or catches on your body. Long enough to keep your booty from hanging out, but not so long it gets in the way. Arm holes are snug enough to keep your bra from showing, but big enough to prevent any chafing, with the bonus of a nice, flat seam."
Others have made the Full Coverage Sleeveless Tank their go-to for COVID-safe outings.
"I wear this for my daily walks and casual errands," said another. "It has a relaxed fit that doesn't look sloppy. The material is a thin, soft, lightweight cotton — very comfortable on hot and humid days."
You can buy the Core 10 Women's Full Coverage Sleeveless Tank for as little as $18. It's available in 12 versatile colors and sizes up to 3X, so there's an option for almost everyone.
