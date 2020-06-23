These Flattering Leggings with Pockets Are Only $19 Right Now — and They’re Spiking in Sales

If you’re in the market for a new pair of leggings (aren’t we all?), you’ll definitely want to take advantage of some of the deals in Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

Yesterday, the retailer kicked off its massive fashion sale, which includes everything from dresses to sneakers at lower-than-ever prices. With so many discounts, it can be overwhelming to know where to start, but it seems like many shoppers are excited about one product in particular: the Core 10 High Waist Yoga Legging with Pockets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The leggings come from Amazon’s activewear brand, Core 10, known for its size-inclusive and customizable leggings. Made from a moisture-wicking jersey fabric, the Core 10 yoga leggings feature two scalloped pockets on either side and mesh detailing on the bottom hems. Available in both regular and plus sizes, the high-waisted leggings usually retail for $29 but are currently 35 percent off. Thanks to this price drop, the leggings have shot up in sales over 16,000 percent at the time of writing.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 High Waist Yoga Legging with Pockets, $18.85 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Shoppers who have purchased the leggings say they’re comfortable, squat-proof, and very flattering.

“These leggings make me feel amazing. They have just the right amount of compression to make you feel sleek and strong, without [being] constricted,” one customer wrote. “They STAY IN PLACE! I have done running, biking, weights, you name it and I never have to adjust the waist.”

If you’re looking for an even more affordable pair of leggings, you can also snag the Core 10 Midweight Onstride High Waist Leggings for just $13 (yes, seriously). They’re currently backordered until June 29, but you can still add them to your cart and purchase — just expect a later shipping date.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 Midweight Onstride High Waist Leggings, $12.40 (orig. $24.83); amazon.com