These Amazon Leggings Look Identical to the Celeb-Loved Alo Moto Leggings — but Cost Way Less

Alo Yoga’s Moto Leggings are loved by yogis and celebrities alike, but their $110 price point may not sit well with every shopper. Lucky for us, Amazon’s in-house activewear brand, Core 10, offers a near-identical style that’s way more affordable. Following Prime Day, the Core 10 Dare Devil High-Waist Leggings have been marked down to just $38 in the black colorway, bringing them to one-third the price of the Alo Moto Leggings.

Available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X (you’ll have to select a size to see the discount), the Dare Devil Leggings feature pintuck fabric paneling, mimicking that of the bestselling Alo pair. They’re made in a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that makes them as suited for workouts as they are for everyday wear. Plus, these leggings are high-waisted, which is always a perk for added comfort and a better fit.

“I love the texture on the legs! These leggings are well made, and will not show underpants, even when you bend over,” wrote reviewer Brittany B. “This is my 3rd pair! True to size, and comfortable. I love the high waist! So glad to have found leggings that transition from running to lounging to going out!”

Other shoppers made note of how well the Dare Devil Leggings stay put, even during intense workouts. “The biggest thing I love is that they stay up when I run,” reviewer Dawn K wrote. “It’s hard to find leggings that don’t fall down when I run but these never sag and I don’t have to constantly pull them up. They have a compression-like feel to them but they aren’t too tight or restrictive.”

There’s no telling how long this post-Prime Day sale will last, so we recommend grabbing a pair while you can. Not sure what to wear them with? Core 10 also offers tons of chic tops and sports bras that are pretty much tailor-made to look great with the leggings.

