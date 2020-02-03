Amazon Shoppers Love These Under-$40 Leggings So Much, They Keep Buying Them for Their Friends

It’s a strange time we live in when workout clothes and loungewear can end up costing you more than a work-perfect dress or new pair of shoes. We spend a lot of our lives in leggings and comfy clothes (especially now that joggers are socially-acceptable to wear in public), so it makes sense to want high-quality options — but it’s hard to justify dropping $150 for a pair of yoga pants.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have figured out the secret to scoring stylish leggings for reasonable prices. Nestled in the alcoves of Amazon’s massive fashion section is the Core 10 Studiotech Icon Series High Waist “Scallop” Yoga Legging, under-$40 leggings with some seriously loyal fans.

Buy It! Core 10 Women’s Studiotech Icon Series High Waist ‘Scallop’ Yoga Legging, $33.15–$39; amazon.com

“The comfort of these leggings are outstanding and I would wear them every day if I could,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Really pleased with the fit, the quality, and the price!”

Other five-star reviewers “absolutely loved” the pants so much, they’ve bought multiple pairs for themselves, given them as gifts, or are planning to gift them.

In addition to the fit and quality, shoppers love the scalloped detailing along the waistband and ankle of the pants, which have a slight flare to them. The leggings are also machine washable, which makes caring for them after a regular sweat sesh a breeze. One reviewer even said the Core 10 leggings are “comparable to Lululemon,” but for a fraction of the price.

You can shop these high-waisted yoga pants in five different colors for up to $39 — and you may as well choose two colors now since we know you’ll be back for more, either for yourself or a friend.

