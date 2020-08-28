Amazon’s ‘Build-Your-Own’ Leggings Are Completely Customizable — and They’re Currently on Sale
Given all the time we’ve spent in casual clothes this year, there’s a good chance you’re in need of some new leggings. And rather than settling for a pair that’s too big in the waist or doesn’t hit at the length you want, you can finally get a pair that fits you flawlessly — and better yet, you can get them on sale!
You can now customize leggings to include all of the features and design details you want through Amazon’s Core 10 brand, which offers Build-Your-Own leggings that start at just $9. There are tons of ways to personalize a pair, and you don’t have to be a Prime member to score them (though only Prime members or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial will get free shipping).
Core 10’s Build-Your-Own leggings collection lets you choose from various types, lengths, colors, waistband options, and other customizable features. Regarding types, the brand makes three styles: Yoga, Flashflex, and Onstride leggings. All three feature moisture-wicking, opaque fabric that’s ideal for working out. Shoppers after a super soft feel should opt for the yoga styles, which go for $8–$45. Those looking for a lightweight feel should go for the Flashflex styles, which retail for $9–$50. And anyone looking for a versatile pair for year-round wear should invest in the OnStride leggings, which run for $12–51.
From there, you can choose from three lengths. Each collection is offered in a capri that’s cropped at mid-calf, a trendy ⅞-length that hits just above the ankle, and a full-length version that stops at the ankle. Similarly, you can choose from two waist heights, medium and high. Some leggings are also offered in regular, short, and long lengths, as well as various waistband designs, like straight or cross-waist.
Amazon also included a few extra components that ensure these leggings are on par with higher-end options. Each pair comes with side pockets, a built-in and discrete zippered back pocket for storing your phone or keys, and an adjustable drawstring waist.
The entire Build-Your-Own leggings assortment is pretty affordable, especially compared to some brands that retail for $100 and upwards. And if you want to save even more, you’re in luck because three customizable styles are currently marked down. For a limited time, you can design your perfect pair of leggings and save up to 20 percent on these discounted options listed below (FYI, select sizes are further reduced). Just be sure to act fast because once these offers expire, the prices will go back up.
