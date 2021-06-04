Shop

Amazon Teamed Up With Reebok to Launch a Colorful, Size-Inclusive Activewear Collection

It includes bright neon colors and lightweight mesh fabrics
By Christina Butan
June 04, 2021 06:30 AM
If you're looking to give your activewear collection a summer upgrade, look no further than Reebok's new drop with Amazon brand Core 10.

The Core 10 by Reebok lineup includes tons of bright colors, fun prints, and heritage staples. You'll find everything you need for your next workout sesh in the collection, including biker shorts, sports bras, leggings, mesh tank tops, fleece sweatshirts, joggers, and more. A majority of items are available in plus sizing up to 4XL, and its leggings are available in regular or short length options. Here are 10 of our favorite Core 10 by Reebok picks, starting at $25:

A few items from the collection are already low in stock in select sizes (grab your shiny leggings while you can!), and some garments like this oversized colorblock crewneck have quickly shot up Amazon’s best-sellers chart.

Amazon shoppers who have had the chance to try the collection have already been leaving it great reviews. 

“This is a really comfy, soft sweatshirt,” one shopper wrote about the colorblock pullover. “The inside is fuzzy and it's nice and warm. It's the same great material and quality that my other, much more expensive Reebok sweatshirts are. I love the cut of it — it's slouchy and roomy everywhere, even in the sleeves, but then it's more fitted at the waistband so it doesn't make me look too wide or boxy.”

The knit workout shorts also have a near-perfect rating so far; customers love that they’re cooling, roomy, and true to size.

“I really like these shorts, they're so lightweight and comfortable,” one shopper wrote. “The material is thin but not cheap feeling or see through — it's just light, smooth, and breathable. They're cut perfectly for running or other sports, they keep you covered and move with your body, [and] they don't ride up in the legs. The waistband is nice and wide and not constricting [and] they have a nice, loose fit.”

We have a feeling tons more items from the Core 10 by Reebok collection will start selling out soon, so shop your favorites while you still can. 

