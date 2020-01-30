These Leggings Look Just Like Alo's Iconic Pair — and They're on Sale for $37

Amazon

You know how every time you see a pair of Alo Yoga leggings you think “oooh, I NEED those, they’re so cool and soft,” and then you look at the price tag and you think “nevermind, they’re not even that great”? You and I both know they really are that great — which is why I’m so excited to have found a nearly-identical pair from Amazon’s exercise clothing brand, Core 10. And get this: They’re on sale for under $37.

I am not playing with your emotions; this news is real, and if you were in the room with me, I’d be shouting about it. (But I’m at work, so the only sound I’m making is frantic clacking on my keyboard.) The Alo style I’m talking about is one of the brand’s most classic: the Goddess Ribbed Legging with a built-in leg-warmer design.

Sure, you could buy those for $102… or, you could take a cue from the Amazon shoppers who are loving their very similar looking Core 10 ‘Icon Series’ Ballerina Yoga Leggings.

While the pants have yet to rack up many reviews, they do have an impressive 4.5-star cumulative rating, with shoppers calling them “high quality” and “so comfy,” noting they also have a “flattering fit” and “just the right amount of compression.”

One shopper, who called them “the best leggings I have ever bought,” went as far as to say, “I used to be a Lululemon girl, now I am am a Core 10 girl… I have bought three different Core 10 leggings and I love them all.”

The Core 10 leggings actually have a few more stylistic touches than their Alo counterparts, with a cross-waist top and hidden pocket in the back of the waistband. And the Amazon brand is so confident you’ll love your new leggings, it offers a full refund on products if you’re not satisfied.

You can shop the moisture-wicking leggings in four two-toned color combinations: a funky violet and black, cool black with white ruching, earthy taupe with light gray leg warmers, or classic black and gray. Whichever you choose, you should do it now while the Alo look-alikes are 18 percent off.

