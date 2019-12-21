This Sports Bra Is so Supportive and Comfortable, Amazon Shoppers Have Called It 'Heaven on Earth'

Image zoom

When it comes to working out, the right activewear can not only give you the motivation you need to hit the gym, but it can also help improve your performance. This is especially true when it comes to sports bras.

While it’s usually hard to find a style that’s supportive, comfortable, and stylish, Amazon shoppers say the Core 10 ‘All Around’ Sports Bra is as functional as it is fashionable. Each bra features removable cups, a power-mesh lining for extra support, and moisture-wicking capabilities that help keep you cool and dry as you work up a sweat.

The sports bra comes in three silhouettes made from the same stretchy compression fabric — a strappy back, a T-strap back, and a cross-strap back — and customers say each style is as comfortable as the next.

Buy It! Core 10 ‘All Around’ Sports Bra, $11.11–$25; amazon.com

“This bra is heaven on earth,” wrote shopper. “I’ve tried so many bras. I’m a 36 F and it’s damn impossible to find anything that fits correctly. This bra makes me feel like Jason Momoa is gently clasping my boobs, providing support and comfort only he can give.”

Another said that it’s supportive for all kinds of activities, writing, “I use it for HIIT, running, boxing, and it stays in place and gives really good support… Straps are sturdy and it’s pretty easy to take off when I’m all sweaty; that’s high praise indeed for a sports bra.”

There are a variety of colors to choose from, and sizes range from XS to 3XL, so you shouldn’t have a hard time finding your appropriate fit. Shop the beloved sports bra for as little as $11 to give your workout wardrobe an affordable upgrade.

