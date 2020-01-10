Prime Members Can Snag This Convertible Backpack and Tote for 72% Off Right Now

Image zoom

If you’re not already shopping Amazon’s Just for Prime section, which is packed with deals that are — you guessed it — just for Prime members, you’re missing out on a ton of savings, including this new sale on one of the retailer’s 4.5-star handbags.

Amazon just marked down this popular convertible backpack and tote bag by 72 percent, bringing it down to just $34 (that’s $85 off its original $120 price tag). The versatile piece, which comes in 17 colors, features both shoulder, backpack, and handheld straps, making it easy to convert and wear numerous ways. Reviewers rave about the purse, describing it as “the perfect combination of features“ and “five stars all the way.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Women’s Convertible Backpack Shoulder Bag, $34.19 (orig. $120); amazon.com

Squeezing everything you need into just one bag can be tricky (commuters, parents, and jetsetters, we’re looking at you!), which is why Amazon shoppers love this roomy, pocket-filled piece. With various compartments and six pockets, there’s plenty of space to house and organize all of your essentials. And once it gets too heavy to carry on your shoulder, you can easily switch over the straps and wear it as a backpack.

Its anti-theft design is another feature that owners love. “I got this bag for traveling after someone tried to unzip my other backpack in Paris,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s stylish and keeps my things safe since the zipper is against my back.”

Parents also appreciate that it’s big enough to store baby essentials, but dressy enough to wear to the office. “I wanted a bag that I could carry to a ‘business dress’ event with my children without looking like I was carrying a diaper bag,” another reviewer wrote. “This fit the bill, and didn’t scream ‘diaper bag.’ I carry it now to work. I can shove my wallet and all daily necessities inside without an issue. It’s safe to say I’ll continue to carry this bag, and will likely order in another color.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Cluci Women’s Convertible Backpack Shoulder Bag, $34.19 (orig. $120); amazon.com

And the praise-filled reviews don’t stop there. Owners also make a point to mention the gorgeous color selection (the pretty pink and wine red hues are popular), soft leather material, and its overall quality that holds up through everything from worldwide trips to messy playdates.

While the sale is only available to Prime members right now, anyone can get in on the savings (and other perks, too) by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Add it to your cart now and you can have the customer-favorite at your door by the weekend, ensuring you can leave the house and head to the office, playground, airport, or wherever you’re going with just one bag instead of many.