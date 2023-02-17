Connie Britton Still Has Her Purple Leotard from Teaching Aerobics in the '90s: 'I Rocked It'

Actress Connie Britton admits she might have lived through a few "fashion disasters" over the years.

The actress, 55, reveals she was an aerobics instructor in the '90s in New York. "So I still have the amazing purple leotard that I would wear with hot pink bike shorts, and then the super puffy socks," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "With Reeboks, probably. And then always, always, always 100% of the time because you sweat, the rolled-up bandana tied around my head. That was quite a look, and I rocked it every day."

Britton, who currently stars in the new Apple TV+ series Dear Edward, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing, below:

Last time I faced a fear: I had a fall while skiing, so I was petrified to do it again, but I did. I can't say I loved it, but I felt so much better.

Last thing I discovered about myself: That I'm a pushover when it comes to my son [Eyob, 12] wanting to create a zoo of animals at my house. I have three dogs, a cat, a leopard gecko, at least 10 fish and now a turtle.

Last moment of bliss: Right now it's being together as a family with my son and my boyfriend [writer David E. Windsor] and his kids. I'm holding on to these moments when they happen, because everybody's getting older.

Last time I scored mom points: When we went skiing, I let the kids get in this awesome hot tub outside and then jump in the snow. I got serious points for that.

Dear Edward is now streaming on Apple TV+.