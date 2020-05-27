Connell's Chain from Normal People Is Up for Auction Thanks to Actor Paul Mescal

This necklace has been getting even more attention than the show's steamy sex scenes

The new BBC/Hulu show Normal People, adapted from Sally Rooney's best-selling novel of the same name, has already amassed a cult following in the few short weeks since it premiered on April 29. The Irish drama follows the will-they-won't-they complicated romance between it's two scene-stealing stars, newcomers Daisy Edgar-Jones (who plays Marianne) and Paul Mescal (Connell). But one could argue, that the real scene-stealer in the show was actually Connell's simple, silver chain necklace.

Yes, that necklace. The one Connell wore on the rugby field, when he slept, when he showered, when he was caught up in those steamy love scenes. He never took it off throughout the years-long span of the show, and it didn't take long for fans to become as obsessed with it as Connell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Enda Bowe/Hulu

Two days after the show's debut, an Instagram account dedicated to the main character's subtle, yet eye-catching accessory was created, and @connellschain has already amassed 167,000 followers. Now, the chain we were all so captivated by is going up for auction.

"In light of ep 9 and 10 airing on BBC and RTÉ today and tomorrow, episodes that deal with mental health and suicide, I've decided to support @pieta.house," Mescal (the real-life actor who plays Connell) wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I've personally seen the amazing work this charity has done in terms of helping those in need. I will be raffling one of my chains by @roxannefirst and all proceeds will be going to pieta. Anything you can do to support will be greatly appreciated."

Image zoom Enda Bowe/Hulu

So far, Pieta, a nonprofit organization providing suicide and self-harm crisis centers across Ireland, has raised over 34,000 euros in the auction, which will close in 11 days.

Just hours after posting the news of the raffle, Mescal was blown away by the response. "Over 15k raised for @pieta.house overnight," he wrote in a second Instagram photo of his shoot with Stylist magazine. "I actually can't get over it. Thank you to everyone who has supported so far."

Image zoom Enda Bowe/Hulu

In an interview with Bustle, the show's costume designer, Lorna Marie Mugan, said Mescal loved wearing the chain throughout shooting. "Paul was keen to wear it all time and it became a constant presence with Connell," Mugan explained. "I think the beautiful cinematography by both Suzie Lavelle and Kate McCulloch really picked up on something that we did not notice."

That, being the true pandemonium it's caused fans. "It's absolutely part of Connell's identity. If another character wore one, it would be totally jarring. With Connell, it fits like a glove or something," Mescal told The Cut.

We couldn't agree more.