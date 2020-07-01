Skechers Has a Secret Line of Comfy (and Extra Affordable) Sneakers You Can Only Get on Amazon

People love Skechers for its supportive shoes and budget-friendly prices. The popular brand recently teamed up with Amazon to launch a new line of comfy sneakers — and they’re even more affordable than you’d think.

Concept 3 by Skechers landed on Amazon last month. Many of the shoes include classic Skechers features like memory foam soles and breathable mesh fabric, but with stylish twists like metallic accents or pastel colors. The line includes sneakers for women, men, and children. The best part — other than how comfy they are — is that prices start at $32, and you won’t find a pair over $48.

Since the sneakers are fairly new to Amazon, they’re still racking up reviews, but shoppers have good things to say about the ones they’ve purchased so far.

Buy It! Concept 3 by Skechers Alexxi Fashion Slip-on Sneaker, $45; amazon.com; Concept 3 by Skechers Lace-up Fashion Sneaker, $36; amazon.com

“These sneakers are comfortable without sacrificing style. I find that some Skechers slip-ons are a little narrow, but thankfully these aren't,” one shopper wrote about the Alexxi Fashion Slip-on Sneaker. “These shoes are perfect for running errands or even walking the dog. They're insanely comfortable without needing any break-in time, and they're still stylish.”

Another customer described the sparkly Evve Fashion Slip-on Sneaker as “casual with a little more,” and called them a “great addition” to her summer wardrobe.

Below, shop more Concept 3 by Skechers sneakers, and check out the entire line here.

Buy It! Concept 3 by Skechers Liana Fashion Slip-on Sneaker, $40; amazon.com

Buy It! Concept 3 by Skechers Made Pretty Mesh Slip-On Sneaker, $45; amazon.com

Buy It! Concept 3 by Skechers Taking Control Slip-on Sneaker, $36; amazon.com

