Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over 1,000 Reviewers Rave About These Stretchy Shorts That Come in Dozens of Fun Prints

If you’ve been looking to spruce up your spring wardrobe, Amazon has your back on an endless array of stylish clothing that won’t break the bank. From supportive workout gear to flattering dresses, the site quite literally has it all. Since it’s that time of the season to swap warmer pieces for more cooling staples, it’s worth checking out all the options the retailer has to offer, like Amazon’s best-selling Conceited Ultra-Soft Harem shorts.

Finding a pair of shorts that fit well and are comfortable is no easy task, but over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given these versatile and stretchy shorts a five-star rating. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, reviewers love that the shorts aren’t uncomfortable around the midsection, and are lightweight enough for their thighs to breathe during hot days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shorts are available in multiple solid colors and fun prints, from snakeskin pattern to vibrant red, so you’re bound to find several designs that will go with many of your tops. Beyond the wide selection of styles, each pair will prove to be incredibly versatile; throw them on for at-home yoga, or wear them out on a quick errand trip. The roomy pockets make it easy to carry your phone, wallet, and keys, too.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Conceited Premium Ultra-Soft Harem Shorts, $19; amazon.com

Amazon shoppers are buying several more pairs after receiving their first purchase, and have even coined them “the best shorts I’ve ever owned.”

“Like other reviewers say, they are so incredibly soft and comfortable,” wrote one shopper. “They also are pleasantly stretchy. I did not think they would fit given there are only two sizes but they do, and are super flattering! About to order more designs!”

“These things are great and the price can't be beat,” wrote another. “I plan on ordering duplicates in each pattern I like so I have extras, because I know I'm wearing these shorts to death this summer.”