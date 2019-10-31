These $15 Fleece-Lined Leggings Have Officially Made It Into Amazon’s Top Best-Selling Leggings of All Time

Image zoom

Is there anything better than a good pair of fleece-lined leggings? Not only are they super comfortable, but they’ll keep you nice and cozy on chilly days. Once you put them on, it’s hard to take them off — and the best part is, you don’t really have to, because they’re totally passable as both outerwear and loungewear. So if you’ve been seeking out your own pair to keep you warm this fall and winter, Amazon shoppers have crowned this $15 one as their favorite.

The Premium Fleece-Lined Leggings from Conceited are currently the third best-selling pair of leggings on Amazon, which isn’t an easy achievement considering all the customer-loved pairs on the retail giant. Over 1,400 shoppers have left them positive, four to five-star reviews, saying that they’re super warm, soft, and comfortable. Made out of a nylon and spandex fabric blend, the fleece-lined leggings have a high-waisted fit, and come in over 20 colors, including basic shades (black, gray, and beige) and fun options like olive green, rust orange, and mauve pink. While there are only two sizes, small/medium or large/extra large, a majority of shoppers say the fit is great.

“Best leggings I have ever purchased. I live in Boston where we get plenty of blizzards and negative temperatures, so I wanted some warm leggings that could be worn alone or function underneath jeans like long underwear. These are perfect for those purposes! They are super warm and thick, but not too thick to fit under pants,” one shopper wrote. “In fact, the material on the outside is very smooth and allowed them to slip into my jeans effortlessly. The high waist keeps them from ever sagging or gradually sliding down the butt.”

Plus, the brand even offers two-packs of the leggings that costs $22 (for both sizes), which is about $6 to $8 less than what it would cost if you bought two pairs separately.

Another customer wrote, “Have been searching for a pair of fleece-lined leggings that were comfortable and warm. I live in upstate New York where the winters are cold, snowy and last a long time. These fit like a dream, they are lightweight but warm. I honestly can’t tell that I am wearing them! bought the black and the brown. The brown color is similar to chocolate and are perfect. I would highly recommend these. I am extremely happy with this purchase and the price. LOVE them!”

Warm, comfortable, and super affordable leggings? We’re sold.