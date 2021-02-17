PSA: Commando Faux-Leather Leggings Are 26% Off on Amazon Right Now

Who needs pants with buttons and zippers? The stay-at-home lifestyle is all about comfort, and that means stiff denim and restrictive waistbands are no longer an option. If you've also hopped on the stretchy pants bandwagon, you'll be happy to know that Commando faux-leather leggings are 26 percent off on Amazon right now.
With a smoothing high waistband and compression fabric, the Commando faux-leather leggings hug your curves without feeling overly tight or uncomfortable. They range in size from XS to 3X, and come in nine different colors (although only the black ones are on sale).
Once you add these leggings to your wardrobe, you'll quickly realize that you can wear them with pretty much anything. For a casual look, style them with an oversized tee and your most comfortable sneakers. To dress them up, you can throw on a pair of heels and a power blazer.
Buy It! Commando Perfect Control Faux-Leather Leggings, $72.44 (orig. $98); amazon.com
"These are THE faux-leather leggings to get," one reviewer wrote. "I have had at least a dozen different brands through the years, including Spanx, and not one of them compares to Commando. They not only look like real leather, they feel like butter. I would go for your usual size and when you get them home, don't be worried they won't fit. It may take a few minutes and a little elbow grease, but once they are on, the results will speak for themselves."
A second shopper added: "These leggings are also lined, which is great because panty-lines are less of a concern, and your leg skin isn't directly on leather all day. The lining is very well designed. I haven't had to mess with it or had it move at all while I've been wearing the leggings."
There's nothing worse than falling in love with a pair of leggings only for them to shift around and require constant attention throughout the day. Luckily, the Commando faux-leather leggings will both look great and stay in place no matter where the day takes you.
It's not often that we find a pair of brand-name leggings for a discount, so we highly recommend taking advantage of this deal. Shop the Commando Perfect Control Faux-Leather Leggings for $73 on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.