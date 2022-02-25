Kate Middleton Is Totally On Board with This Comfy Pants Trend That Deviates from Her Norm
Kate Middleton has been out and about in recent weeks for some special royal outings. As any avid Middleton style watcher knows, more royal outings means more outfits! And while we've seen plenty of her tried-and-true classics — coat dresses, skinny jeans, blazers — there have also been some new wardrobe additions.
During a February 22 visit to the Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen, Middleton styled a crisp white button-down, a red tweed Zara blazer, and her trusty Gianvito Rossi block-heel pumps with flared pants, a welcome change of pace from her typical straight-leg silhouette. The designer of her flared pants is still unknown, but what is known is that billowy pants are majorly trending, with searches spiking on Google. We also know that they 100 percent deserve a spot in your closet this season.
Shop Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Kate Middleton's Style:
- Conceited Palazzo Pants with Pockets, $27.95; amazon.com
- Spanx The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare, $148; spanx.com
- NYDJ Sculpt-Her Pull-On Wide Leg Pants, $89; nordstrom.com
- Vince Camuto Wide-Leg Trousers, $109; nordstrom.com
- Everlane The Way High Drape Pant, $118; everlane.com
- Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants, $149; nordstrom.com
- Anthropologie Pleated Wide-Leg Pants, $160; anthropologie.com
- DL1961 Hepburn High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $199; nordstrom.com
Celebs have pretty much always been wearing wide-leg bottoms, a pant style that can range from a subtle flare to so much volume at the hemline that you might mistake it for a maxi skirt. But in recent weeks, there seems to be increased interest in the billowy silhouette; aside from Middleton, who also went for a flared leg back in January (see below), stars like Jessica Alba and Cher have recently favored bottoms with a bit more volume at the hemline.
Compared to straight-leg trousers, which tend to lean more formal, wide-leg pants exude a sort of playful vibe with their sway and volume, which we'll always welcome into our wardrobes. Luckily, there is no shortage of them from brands like Spanx, Vince Camuto, NYDJ, and Everlane.
With Middleton backing the comfortable pants trend, we can only expect the obvious: It'll start to sell out. Shop our favorite Middleton-inspired wide-leg pants below.
Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare, $148; spanx.com
Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt-Her Pull-On Wide Leg Pants, $89; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Conceited Palazzo Pants with Pockets, $27.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Vince Camuto Wide-Leg Trousers, $109; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Everlane The Way High Drape Pant, $118; everlane.com
Buy It! Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants, $149; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Anthropologie Pleated Wide-Leg Pants, $160; anthropologie.com
Buy It! Wdirarra Pleated Pants, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Vince Camuto Wide Leg Pants, $109; nordstrom.com
- Kate Middleton Is Totally On Board with This Comfy Pants Trend That Deviates from Her Norm
- Hilary Duff and Bella Hadid Just Convinced Us We Need a Faux Leather Blazer for Spring
- The Ultra-Comfy Sneaker That Once Had a Thousands-Long Waitlist Quietly Dropped Pretty New Colors for Spring
- Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever on Amazon Thanks to a Double Discount