Birkenstocks Are Back on Sale for 72 Hours Only

Ugg boots might be all that's on your mind right now because, well, winter and snow, but Birkenstocks never really went away — even when the temperatures dropped. That's because the widely-beloved slide is just as much a house shoe as it is an outdoor one. With so many people working from home and experts recommending some sort of supportive shoe even for that short walk from the bedroom to your home office, Birkenstocks maintain a strong foothold in the footwear world.