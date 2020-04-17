Everyone’s Buying These Ultra-Comfortable Pants Right Now

Image zoom

If you’ve never put on a pair of wide-leg pants, let us be the first to say: You’re really missing out. Wide-leg pants are on an entirely different level of loungewear heaven — and while they typically land behind leggings and oversized sweatpants as the most popular comfortable pants, data reveal that they’ve been gaining a foothold in recent weeks.

With stay-at-home orders in place in many regions for the time being, Internet searches have certainly skewed more toward snug and home-y staples like slippers, oversized hoodies, and, you guessed it, wide-leg pants. According to Lyst, the latter is becoming quite a hot commodity, with searches for the category up by 20 percent over the past week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Taraji P. Henson All Agree on This Controversial Leggings Trend

This in-demand and ultra-comfortable pants style is one you really need to try out if you haven’t yet. Yes, leggings are excellent — and Spanx has a slew of chic yet comfy styles available right now — but there’s something about these flowy, culotte-inspired pants that’s enamored the Internet.

Maybe it’s the fact that they’re easy to wear and offer an unrestricted fit during a time when nothing seems easy and so much is restricted. Or maybe it’s because they feel a bit more refined than your average sweatpants, though they’re just as pleasant to wear. Regardless of the reason, the demand for wide-leg pants is growing, and if you want in, you might want to do so soon.

Below, shop our favorite wide-leg pants from brands like Halogen, Adidas, and Eberjey.

Image zoom

Buy It! Zella Getaway Crop Wide Leg Pants, $35.40–$59 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Socialite Waffle Knit Wide Leg Lounge Pants, $50; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Adidas Tie Dye Satin Pants, $42 (orig. $70); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Eberjey Darby Crop Wide Leg Pants, $86; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! All In Favor Textured Pull On Crop Pants, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Halogen Wide Leg Crop Pant, $69; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Vero Moda Helen Milo Culotte Pants, $49; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! BP. Button Front Linen Pants, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more.