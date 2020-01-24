You Won't Be Able to Resist Buying These Comfy Sneakers from Amazon

We’re living in the golden age of comfortable footwear. Chunky dad sneakers are still somehow cool and celebrities prove over and over again that you can look stylish while rocking athletic shoes. We even saw comfy sneakers at the Oscars last year (and we’re willing to bet they’ll make an appearance again at the 92nd Academy Awards).

With this in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on sneakers that won’t leave your feet aching after a few hours of wear. From slip-on shoes to classic lace-ups, there are so many sensible options to choose from — and thanks to Amazon’s low prices, you won’t have to spend a fortune for the sake of comfortable feet, either.

Speaking of affordable prices, we scoured the retail giant for the best deals on comfy sneakers and discovered nine pairs that won’t cost you more than $100 (and many are actually far less expensive than that). Depending on which size and style you choose, you can even get a pair for as low as $14.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop the comfy sneakers you need to take 2020 by storm.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top

Converse sneakers have done the seemingly impossible. They’ve remained in style for decades and even gained a slew of Hollywood fans, including Bella Hadid and Julia Roberts (just to name a few). Grab yourself a pair of the comfy sneaks from Amazon to get in on a celebrity-approved look without breaking the bank.

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top, $40.41–$80.19; amazon.com

Keds Champion Core Canvas Sneaker

When it comes to comfortable sneakers, you can’t go wrong with a trusty pair of Keds. These lace-up shoes come in 17 different colors, and prices start at just under $18, depending on which style and size you choose.

Buy It! Keds Women’s Champion Core Canvas Sneaker, $17.49–$93.64; amazon.com

Skechers Sport Premium Sneaker

Amazon shoppers love these classic Skechers. This pair has racked up more than 2,700 five-star reviews from people who say the shoes are seriously comfortable, even when worn all day long.

Buy It! Skechers Sport Women’s Premium Sneaker, $34.99–$79.93; amazon.com

Feethit Slip On Running Shoes

Whether you’re hitting the gym or just running errands, these lightweight sneakers will keep your feet cushioned and supported. They have a soft insole for shock absorption and a durable outsole that’s made to last. Choose from black, white, and peach colors.

Buy It! Feethit Women’s Slip On Running Shoes , $17.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Luna Sneaker

It’s no secret that Dr. Scholl’s offers some of the comfiest footwear around, and these fashionable sneakers are no exception. You can dress these sleek faux animal print ones up or down and enjoy a cozy fit, no matter where you’re headed.

Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Luna Sneaker, $34.99–$96.22; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Casual Slip On Sneaker

These affordable slides look just like Vans, but they cost so much less. They feature a rubber sole and canvas exterior for a classic look that goes with just about anything.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Casual Slip On Sneaker, $18.51; amazon.com

Superga Cotu Sneaker

Not only are these white sneakers timeless and comfortable, but they’re also approved by Kate Middleton. The royal has been spotted in them on multiple occasions, and it’s easy to see why they’re one of her go-to casual shoes.

Buy It! Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Sneaker, $29.99–$79; amazon.com

Soda Slip On Sneakers

These slip-on sneakers have a fun platform sole that differentiates them from other similar styles. It taps into a trend from the aughts that somehow stayed relevant all the way to 2020.

Buy It! Soda Women’s Perforated Slip On Sneakers, $13.95–$46.99; amazon.com

Adokoo Leather High Top Sneakers

The number one new release for women’s fashion sneakers on Amazon, this sneaker-boot hybrid is both stylish and functional. It features a faux leather upper, a fun zipper detail, and a soft padded insole for comfort.

Buy It! Adokoo Women’s Fashion PU Leather Sneakers High Top Side Zipper Boots, $23.99–$27.99, amazon.com

